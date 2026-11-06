Democrats Launch Investigations Into Trump Administration After Winning Control of Congress

Senate and House Democrats prepare aggressive probes into the Department of Homeland Security, targeting officials including Markwayne Mullin and Kristi Noem for potential corruption and legal violations.

Senators and Representatives from the Democratic Party are immediately initiating formal inquiries into the Trump administration, specifically targeting the Department of Homeland Security. This aggressive legislative posturing arrives as Democrats secure full control of Congress beginning in January. The new majority has publicly pledged to rein in Immigration and Customs Enforcement and conduct rigorous oversight of federal agencies.

Committee Appointments Signal Scrutiny

Sen. Maggie Hassan, the New Hampshire Democrat set to chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has already begun staffing roles dedicated to oversight. Two new job openings were posted for sharp-toothed lawyers tasked with investigating potential misconduct within the department. These positions signal a clear intent to scrutinize federal operations under the incoming administration.

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The anti-corruption counsel role requires a strong command of federal conflict-of-interest law, financial disclosures, and rules regarding foreign influence. Another position seeks applicants with experience in complex investigations, including congressional staff, attorneys, journalists, and law enforcement officers. These postings provide a window into the committee's priorities for the upcoming session.

Targets Include Senior Officials

Sen. Hassan directed her attention to former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on election night via social media. Noem had previously claimed Republicans were too successful in the first year of the Trump administration. Hassan challenged Noem to say those statements under oath and tagged Corey Lewandowski, Noem's top aide.

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Lewandowski is currently under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice over alleged financial improprieties. Rep. Delia Ramirez, a leading Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee's cybersecurity panel, also named several other officials. She identified Markwayne Mullin, Trump aide Steven Miller, former acting ICE director Tom Homan, and former Customs and Border Protection commander Gregory Bovino.

Legal Demands and Document Preservation

House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Bennie Thompson dispatched a letter to Mullin the day after the elections. The letter demands that the Department of Homeland Security preserve all documents as required by law. This request comes in advance of pending probes by Democratic members of the committee.

Democratic members stated they will investigate if any officials broke the law to enrich themselves or their cronies at taxpayers' expense. The letter serves as a formal notice that the new majority intends to exercise its oversight powers aggressively from the outset of the new congressional term.