As Josh Shapiro pushes a $15 minimum wage in Pennsylvania, the Employment Policies Institute warns hikes could mean job losses, fewer hours, higher prices.

Exhaustion lingers after 2026 midterms — but the 2028 White House race is already underwayPritzker and an unlikely group of allies fueled one of the biggest political flips of 2026: disclosuresVirginia sheriff's ICE partnership halted by court ruling after 330 inmate transfers this year Trump administration sued over bid to unmask ICE critics, including one who wrote, 'I want to kill ICE'Ukrainian strongwoman who ‘lost everything’ in war now fighting to stay in AmericaICE agent faces six years in prison in case that could open 'floodgates' for prosecutions, lawyers warnRussian-born conservative activist faces criminal charge after 'embarrassing' political foe online: warrantWhy Mamdani’s move to close infamous NYC jail could be 'massive hit' that reverberates for years: expertFrom turkey shortages to helicopter deliveries: The extraordinary history of Thanksgiving during warCongress echos concern after Jensen Huang's reinstatementKaylee McGhee White: These are the most insufferable people aliveDemocrats’ minimum wage push could backfire on workers already struggling with high prices: expert Rebekah Paxton, research director for the Employment Policies Institute, warns that Democrats' minimum wage push could trigger job losses, reduced hours and higher consumer prices.

, lawmakers across the country are pushing minimum wage hikes, seeking to address voter concerns over affordability despite warnings that the proposals could backfire on workers and businesses. Rebekah Paxton, research director for the Employment Policies Institute, told Fox News Digital that proposals to raise hourly wages to $15, $20 or even $25 could have unintended consequences, including job losses, reduced hours and "At the end of the day, the government says you have to pay double in terms of your wage costs, but that doesn't mean the business is suddenly making more money to account for those costs," Paxton said.

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AMERICA SAW THE BLUE WAVE COMING — BUT DRASTICALLY UNDERESTIMATED THE EXTENT OF THE DEM TSUNAMI Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is among the Democrats pushing for higher wages. He has made raising the state's $7.25 minimum wage to $15 an hour a legislative priority.