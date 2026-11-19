A dozen Democrats are taking steps to either ban the construction of data centers on public lands or investigate whether the Trump administration stands to profit from infrastructure deals to support the AI industry.

A dozen Democrats in Congress are calling for limiting or banning the construction of data centers on public lands. The moves follow reporting from ProPublica that revealed Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who leads the White House’s artificial intelligence push, has tens of millions of dollars invested in AI companies.

“Our public lands aren’t a piggy bank for Trump’s powerful friends,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada said in a social media post that pointed to ProPublica’s reporting. Her office told the news organization that the senator, who serves on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, is working on legislation to regulate data centers on public lands and will use the panel’s oversight authority to address concerns about transparency surrounding them.

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Burgum was asked about ProPublica’s reporting at a recent event hosted by the conservative website Daily Caller. He said that his financial reporting and ethics were “clean as a whistle,” and that he invested in software companies before they turned to AI.

“I don’t even know all the names of the companies that are in the portfolio,” he said of his vast wealth. ProPublica found that hundreds of President Donald Trump’s political appointees in the executive branch, or their spouses, held stocks, owned equity or had other financial ties to AI companies and data center developers.

Other offices, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, defended their political leadership, saying the appointees followed lawyers’ guidance and had not violated ethics rules. Our reporting also found that a U.S. Geological Survey study released earlier this year identified an area of U.S. Department of the Interior land nearly the size of Montana that might be suitable for data centers.

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Several members of Congress pledged to float legislation to ban data center development on this land.

“These lands are treasured and must be protected for future generations to benefit from and enjoy,” Rep. Maxine Dexter of Oregon said in a statement. In mid-November, she filed the Protecting Our Public Lands from Data Centers Act , which would ban data center construction on land managed by the Interior Department and the Forest Service. Rep.

Rashida Tlaib of Michigan in July filed the No AI Data Centers on Federal Lands Act , which would also prohibit their build-out on federally managed land. The measure was dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

“I’m going to continue building the coalition for our bill, and at the same time, I’m going to push the Oversight Committee to investigate the outrageous corruption of the Trump Administration,” she told ProPublica in a statement. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan is one of a dozen Democratic members of Congress who have called for limiting data center construction on public lands following recent reporting by ProPublica.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the pushback from Democrats in Congress. Also speaking up were Rep. Jared Huffman of California and Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, who serve as the ranking members of the natural resources committees in their respective chambers.

Huffman and Heinrich are in line to take up the gavel in those committees in January when Democrats retake the majority.

“These lands belong to the American people, not private interests looking to cash in,” Heinrich said in a statement. “Public lands belong in public hands. ” Heinrich is pushing the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, a generational overhaul of the legislation governing how federal agencies permit major developments. Republicans in Congress and the White House support the swift passage of the bill, as do some Democrats.

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The more environmentally minded members of the Democratic caucus, however, are calling on Heinrich to slow down and force a better deal once Congress reconvenes next year with Democratic majorities. Environmental policy experts agree that permitting reform is desperately needed to address climate change by allowing the faster build-out of renewable electricity generation and transmission lines.

But green groups including the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council and League of Conservation Voters oppose the bill because it would likely also lead to more fossil fuel projects while limiting input on projects from Native American tribes. The legislation presents a mixed bag for data centers. A spokesperson for Heinrich defended the permitting reform bill, pointing out that it would require data center companies to bear their own costs for connecting to and upgrading the electrical grid.

But the legislation would also streamline approval of natural gas-fired power plants , which power many data centers. The bill would make it more difficult to take away a permit after it’s issued.

Meanwhile, the Interior Department released a five-year strategic plan last week that includes a proposal to sell off public lands or pursue “strategic rights-of-way agreements, land exchanges and direct transfer of lands. ” It is unclear whether the department intends to offer to sell to companies or only to local, state and tribal governments.

Researchers who study natural resources policy told ProPublica that the country’s foundational land management law lays out steps that must be followed to dispose of federal land, steps that will be difficult for the Trump administration to legally navigate. Still, with permits for data centers pending before the Interior Department, the release of the strategic plan sparked fear that developers might try to buy federal land.

Jayson O’Neill, spokesperson for conservation group Save Our Parks, said the plan was another attempt by Burgum to “sell off what’s left to AI data center developers and his extractive resource buddies. ” The Interior Department did not respond to a request for comment on its proposal to sell federal land. This story was first published by ProPublica , a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.

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