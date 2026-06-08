Democrats' Hypocrisy on Display as Graham Platner's Scandals Continue to Mount

The Democrats' double standard on sexual misconduct is on full display as Graham Platners scandals continue to mount. Despite having more corroborated accusations against him,the Democrats are either backing Platner or offering excuses for his behavior. This is a stark contrast to their treatment of Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, where made-up accusations againSt him were treated as gospel and grounds for disqualification from public life.

The fact that Democrats haven't mobilized to force Graham Platner out of the race alReady proves that their 'believe all women' canard was always a political sham.

Graham Platner has been accused by ex-girlfriends about his conduct, including physically putting hands on them and intimidating them. Platner denies those allegations,which does not mean much given his shaky track record with the truth, while the main woman interviewed for the report,Lyndsey Fifield, is now corroborating her accusations through text message screenshots, diary entries, and past conversations with friends.

This means, even with Platners denials (and admissions that he was going through a 'super dark period'),there is more corroboration for these accusations than there was for the sexual assault accusations against Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. If you recall, Democrats branded Kavanaugh a rapist or abuser,or at least a sketchy man who should have withdrawn his nomination, based on accusations from a woman who could never even corroborate her story.

That woman, Christine Blasey Ford, named several individuals who could corroborate that she and Kavanaugh were at the party where she alleged the rape had taken place, but none of them, including her friend, could recall such a party ever taking place. the same Democrats who demanded Kavanaugh withdraw and that we 'believe all women' are right now either outright backing Platner or offering excuses for his behavior. what Democrats are showing now by continuing to stand by Platner is that their concern for women abused by men is nothing more than another tool in their political toolbelt.

Made-up accusations against a conservative man (Kavanaugh) are treated as gospel and grounds for disqualification from public life, while far more corroborated accusations against one of their own are nothing more than a political obstacle to overcome. It was all a political sham in 2018,and it is still a political sham right now. The Republicans have taken notice of this and are pouring $3 million into Susan Collins' campaign as Graham Platner's support stalls after scandals.

This move by the Republicans is seen as a strategic one to seize advantage of the Democrats' weakness and to further thier own agenda. the outcome of this move remains to be seen, yet one thing is certain - the Democrats' credibility has taken a hit





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