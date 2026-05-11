Democrats Win at Least 254 House Seats, Largest Majority Since 2008

Democrats have won at least 254 House seats with more races uncalled, their biggest majority since 2008, as multiple Republican incumbents concede or lose tight races.

Democrats have won at least 254 House seats after the Associated Press called additional races on Thursday, according to the latest count. The AP had called 253 races for Democrats and 155 for Republicans as of Thursday afternoon.

With 27 races still uncalled, Democrats could surpass the 257 seats they won after Barack Obama's 2008 election. CNN projects Democrats have won more than 250 House seats with a net gain of around 40 seats, and they could reach or exceed 260 total seats. The gains mark the biggest Democratic House majority since the early 1990s.

Also read Alaska Democrats flip at least two Republican state House seats and grow coalition control

Democrats Eye Largest House Majority Since 1991

If Democrats reach 260 seats, it would be their largest majority since 1991-93 when they held 267 seats, giving them around an 85-seat majority. They had 258 seats in the following Congress and 257 after Obama's 2008 win. By winning more than 250 seats, Democrats already hold a bigger House majority than any Republican majority since the Great Depression, when the GOP's high watermark was 247 seats after the 2014 election.

Among Thursday's key calls was Virginia's 1st District, where Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor, a Democrat, unseated Rep. Rob Wittman, who had held the office since 2007. Virginia's 1st District had been held by Republicans for nearly half a century. Rep.

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Mike Lawler of New York lost his seat, which the AP confirmed Thursday. Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, who served 12 terms, was a former Dayton mayor and former Intelligence Committee chairman, fell to Democrat Kristina Knickerbocker of Yellow Springs, who had never voted in a partisan primary in Ohio before this year. In New Jersey, Rep.

Republican Incumbents Face Defeat in Key Districts

Jeff Van Drew conceded his defeat to Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock, a Democrat, though the AP had not yet made it official. Van Drew left the Democratic Party in 2019 pledging undying support to President Trump. Lawler conceded to Democrat Cait Conley on election night with just over half the vote in. In North Carolina, three more Republican incumbents are officially out of a job.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, 83, trails Democrat Chuck Hubbard by 99 votes, a margin thin enough to entitle her to a recount under state law. Two years ago, she beat Hubbard by 19 points. Rep.

Richard Hudson, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, lost his own seat. Democrats lead by around a point or less in six districts: South Carolina's 1st, Colorado's 4th, Florida's 9th, Minnesota's 1st, North Carolina's 5th and Tennessee's 4th. After flipping more seats Thursday afternoon, Democrats have won or hold leads in 259 districts. If those margins hold, Republicans would end up with 174 seats, with two Louisiana races headed to runoffs.

Historic Gains Mark Third Largest Midterm Shift

It looks as though Democrats will have gained somewhere around 50 seats by the time all races are settled. If they win the 259 seats where they are currently ahead, it would be a net gain of 44 seats, the third-largest gain in the past half-century behind 2010 when Republicans gained 63 seats and 1994 when Republicans gained 54. The 2026 election began with nearly an even split in the House: Republicans at 220 districts to Democrats' 215.

Republicans redrew several maps to give themselves more conservative-leaning territory, but it did not work. Democrats' gains would surpass their biggest recent midterms: the 2018 election with 41 seats and the 2006 election with 31 seats. In the 2010 and 1994 Republican waves, the GOP was chipping away at much larger Democratic majorities. In the popular vote, Democrats currently lead by about 12 percentage points, a margin that could grow as more votes are reported from western, Democratic-leaning states.

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That would mark only the second time since 1982 that a party won the House popular vote by double digits, the other being Obama's 2008 election with an 11-point Democratic margin, according to Brookings Institution data. The last time either party won the House popular vote by at least 13 points was in the post-Watergate election of 1976. Democrats are winning between 54% and 56% of the Senate depending on the last two races in Alaska and Mississippi.

Senate Race Updates Include Mississippi and Alaska

In Mississippi, Democrat Ty Pinkins stretched his lead over Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith to more than 1,700 votes by Thursday afternoon. Mississippi has not sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1982. Some 3,600 mail-in ballots remained outstanding as of Thursday morning, and voters have until Nov. 10 to fix problems with affidavit ballots.

Mississippi has no recount process; a candidate who wants one would have to sue for it. Her campaign said, We remain confident that when every legally cast vote is fully and accurately counted, Mississippians will have reelected Cindy Hyde-Smith. In Alaska, former Rep. Mary Peltola led Sen.

Dan Sullivan by 637 votes as of the latest count, with roughly a quarter of ballots still uncounted. Absent a first-choice majority, ranked-choice tabulation begins Nov. 18, a fate that could also await Rep. Nick Begich, who sits just under 50% in the House race. In California, San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan, retiring Rep.

Nancy Pelosi's preferred successor, conceded the 11th District to state Sen. Scott Wiener on Wednesday. Both are Democrats, so the House tally is untouched. Wiener struck a conciliatory note, saying, We have had our disagreements, but we share a deep love for San Francisco and for our country.

If Democrats reach 260 seats, it would mean they have won 60% of the available House seats. The results continue to be updated as remaining races are called.