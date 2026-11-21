Democrats’ incoming Congressional majority brings power over nominees and investigations, but Trump’s veto limits their agenda.

Democrats have secured 56 Senate seats following Mary Peltola’s victory in Alaska, giving the party its largest majority since the opening months of Barack Obama’s presidency.

They will arrive in Washington alongside a commanding House majority. NBC News estimates Democrats will finish with 259 seats to Republicans’ 176. This gives them an 83-seat advantage that would produce the party’s largest House delegation since the 1990 elections. And the Democratic landslide came close to being even larger: 132,284 voters switching sides in Louisiana and Florida would have given the party a 58-seat Senate caucus.

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Together, Democratic victories in the House and Senate will give them control of Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s second term. It creates an opposition unlike anything he faced during his first. Philip Wallach is an American Enterprise Institute scholar who studies the balance of power between Congress and the presidency. He told Newsweek that Trump now finds himself "at sort of his weakest point of either of his two terms.

" "He may not be able to just push Congress around in the way that he’s been used to," Wallach said. Yet Democrats cannot override a presidential veto alone. They will have broad authority to investigate the administration, shape its personnel and force politically difficult votes, but a less certain route to enacting laws.

Speaking to Newsweek, Adrienne Ramsay, a former congressional and federal budget official, described the result as "a strong defensive hand against an Executive Branch agenda, and a modest offensive one.

" Previous Democratic majorities show that numbers alone do not determine what a party can deliver: the result can range from a narrow legislative victory to the failure of a signature policy. Democrats needed every member of their 60-vote Senate coalition to advance the Affordable Care Act in 2009. Former President Bill Clinton’s health care overhaul never reached a vote, despite Democratic control of Congress.

Why It Matters Most bills can pass the Senate by a simple majority once they reach a final vote. The difficulty is getting there: Republicans can use the filibuster to prolong debate and prevent a vote, while ending it through cloture normally requires 60 senators. Democrats would therefore need four Republicans, even with all 56 members of their caucus, which includes two independents, united. Trump’s veto presents a higher barrier.

Overriding it requires two-thirds of those voting in each chamber, equal to 67 senators and 290 representatives if every member participates. Democrats would need 11 Senate Republicans and 31 House Republicans to reach those numbers. Wallach said such coalitions no longer looked inconceivable, particularly on proposals returning authority from the presidency to Congress. They would nevertheless require considerably more Republican support than the four votes needed for cloture.

What 56 Seats Change A six-seat cushion ends the extraordinary leverage one pivotal Democrat has. For example, John Fetterman, who has repeatedly crossed party lines on Trump nominees and other major votes, could no longer determine an outcome by himself. Leadership could lose five members on a simple-majority vote and still prevail against 44 united Republicans, assuming every senator participated. Influence would instead move "from individual holdouts to groups of them," according to Casey Burgat.

He is director of the Legislative Affairs program at George Washington University and a former Congressional Research Service specialist. Several incoming Democrats will represent states that normally favor Republicans. Potential 2028 presidential candidates may feel pressure to appeal to the party’s primary electorate.

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"Campaigning is always easier than governing," Burgat said. "And now the hard part is up. " Sarah Binder is a Brookings Institution senior fellow and George Washington University professor whose research examines filibusters and legislative gridlock. She said the red-state victories had created a broad caucus with competing electoral interests.

Binder nevertheless viewed Republican support as the greater legislative challenge. She said that writing a bill capable of winning four Republicans might shift it far enough from the Democratic starting position to attract a dozen or more; relatively few senators occupy the chamber’s ideological center. The Powers Democrats Can Use Alone Nominations offer the clearest unilateral authority because rejecting an appointment requires neither House action nor Trump’s approval.

Burgat called confirmations "the number one thing that is unilaterally in Democrats’ control.

" He said executive and judicial appointments could stall, unless Trump offered compromise candidates. Michael Thorning, director of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Structural Democracy Project, said that the country could see "none or close to no" Trump nominees considered over the next two years. Negotiated appointments and positions on bipartisan commissions could provide exceptions. Investigative power will also change hands.

Democratic committee chairs can hold hearings, seek documents and issue subpoenas without requiring presidential approval. Asked where the majority would have its most immediate effect, Burgat said: "It will be investigations because I just don’t think there’s a lot of room for bipartisan legislating right now.

" White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told Newsweek that Trump was willing to work with Democrats. She said, however, that if they pursued what she called "sham investigations and radical left policies," they would be "choosing to work against the American people.

" What Democrats Could Pass Thorning, a former Senate staffer who worked on chamber rules, expects Democrats to use the Congressional Review Act to force votes on Trump administration regulations affecting areas such as energy, health care, Medicaid and food assistance. The 1996 law provides fast-track Senate procedures for resolutions overturning covered agency rules, allowing them to pass by simple majority.

If enacted, a resolution can nullify a rule and prevent the agency from issuing another in "substantially the same form" without new authorization. Its reach is limited. The act does not apply directly to presidential actions, tariffs, war powers or national emergencies. A resolution must also pass the House and be signed by Trump or enacted over his veto.

This means it may function more as a forced political test than an immediate policy change. Budget reconciliation offers a separate route for qualifying tax and spending measures. Yet it cannot overcome the president either; Binder described it as more likely to become "a messaging tool, not a legislative tool.

" Wallach similarly expects Democrats to pass some popular proposals anticipating a veto. It would allow the party to show voters what it would pursue after the 2028 election. Binder was also skeptical that Democrats would abolish the filibuster. Doing so would not overcome Trump’s veto and could leave a future Republican majority able to pass legislation by simple majority, without giving Democrats an immediate governing benefit.

What History Shows In December 2009, all 60 members of the Democratic-aligned coalition were needed to end debate on the Senate health care bill before it passed 60-39. Even then, the result required concessions across a caucus spanning liberals and red-state Democrats. Clinton’s experience showed the opposite limitation. His administration developed an ambitious national health care plan under unified Democratic government, but Congress never brought the Health Security Act to a final vote.

Incremental bipartisan legislation, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, succeeded later. Materials provided to Newsweek by the Senate Historical Office cautioned against treating seat totals as direct equivalents because every Congress contains different coalitions and political circumstances. A Chance To Restrain Presidential Power Wallach believes Congress could leave a durable mark by reclaiming authority accumulated by presidents of both parties.

Tariffs and national emergencies are possible areas for action, but he identified war-powers reform as the most consequential opportunity. The 1973 War Powers Resolution requires presidents to consult Congress "in every possible instance" before introducing forces into hostilities and establishes reporting and authorization procedures. Disputes over its interpretation and effectiveness have persisted across administrations. Wallach said presidents must retain the ability to respond to fast-moving threats, but continuing military operations should require congressional approval.

A revised law with "more teeth," he added, could become the new Congress’s most enduring achievement. That would fall short of the sweeping domestic change some Democrats expect from their election victory. It would nevertheless show how 56 Senate seats and a commanding House majority could reshape Washington: not by allowing Democrats to govern alone, but by forcing a weakened president to reckon with Congress again. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story.

Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Daniel Orton and James Debensseats following Mary Peltola’s victory in Alaska, giving the party its largest majority since the opening months of Barack Obama’s presidency.. NBC News estimates Democrats will finish with 259 seats to Republicans’ 176. This gives them an 83-seat advantage that would produce the party’s largest House delegation since the 1990 elections.

And the Democratic landslide came close to being even larger: 132,284 voters switching sides in Louisiana and Florida would have given the party a 58-seat Senate caucus.that Trump now finds himself"at sort of his weakest point of either of his two terms.

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"Yet Democrats cannot override a presidential veto alone. They will have broad authority to investigate the administration, shape its personnel and force politically difficult votes, but a less certain route to enacting laws. , Adrienne Ramsay, a former congressional and federal budget official, described the result as"a strong defensive hand against an Executive Branch agenda, and a modest offensive one.

" Previous Democratic majorities show that numbers alone do not determine what a party can deliver: the result can range from a narrow legislative victory to the failure of a signature policy. Democrats needed every member of their 60-vote Senate coalition to advance the Affordable Care Act in 2009. Former President Bill Clinton’s health care overhaul never reached a vote, despite Democratic control of Congress.

The difficulty is getting there: Republicans can use the filibuster to prolong debate and prevent a vote, while ending it through cloture normally requires 60 senators. Democrats would therefore need four Republicans, even with all 56 members of their caucus, which includes two independents, united. Trump’s veto presents a higher barrier. Overriding it requires two-thirds of those voting in each chamber, equal to 67 senators and 290 representatives if every member participates.

Democrats would need 11 Senate Republicans and 31 House Republicans to reach those numbers. Wallach said such coalitions no longer looked inconceivable, particularly on proposals returning authority from the presidency to Congress. They would nevertheless require considerably more Republican support than the four votes needed for cloture. Leadership could lose five members on a simple-majority vote and still prevail against 44 united Republicans, assuming every senator participated.

Influence would instead move"from individual holdouts to groups of them," according to Casey Burgat. He is director of the Legislative Affairs program at George Washington University and a former Congressional Research Service specialist. Several incoming Democrats will represent states that normally favor Republicans. Potential 2028 presidential candidates may feel pressure to appeal to the party’s primary electorate.

Sarah Binder is a Brookings Institution senior fellow and George Washington University professor whose research examines filibusters and legislative gridlock. She said the red-state victories had created a broad caucus with competing electoral interests. Binder nevertheless viewed Republican support as the greater legislative challenge. She said that writing a bill capable of winning four Republicans might shift it far enough from the Democratic starting position to attract a dozen or more; relatively few senators occupy the chamber’s ideological center.

Nominations offer the clearest unilateral authority because rejecting an appointment requires neither House action nor Trump’s approval. Burgat called confirmations"the number one thing that is unilaterally in Democrats’ control.

" He said executive and judicial appointments could stall, unless Trump offered compromise candidates. Michael Thorning, director of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Structural Democracy Project, said that the country could see"none or close to no" Trump nominees considered over the next two years. Negotiated appointments and positions on bipartisan commissions could provide exceptions. Investigative power will also change hands.

Democratic committee chairs can hold hearings, seek documents and issue subpoenas without requiring presidential approval. Asked where the majority would have its most immediate effect, Burgat said:"It will be investigations because I just don’t think there’s a lot of room for bipartisan legislating right now.

"that Trump was willing to work with Democrats. She said, however, that if they pursued what she called"sham investigations and radical left policies," they would be"choosing to work against the American people.

"The 1996 law provides fast-track Senate procedures for resolutions overturning covered agency rules, allowing them to pass by simple majority. If enacted, a resolution can nullify a rule and prevent the agency from issuing another in"substantially the same form" without new authorization. Its reach is limited. The act does not apply directly to presidential actions, tariffs, war powers or national emergencies.

A resolution must also pass the House and be signed by Trump or enacted over his veto. This means it may function more as a forced political test than an immediate policy change. Budget reconciliation offers a separate route for qualifying tax and spending measures. Yet it cannot overcome the president either; Binder described it as more likely to become"a messaging tool, not a legislative tool.

" Wallach similarly expects Democrats to pass some popular proposals anticipating a veto. It would allow the party to show voters what it would pursue after the 2028 election. Binder was also skeptical that Democrats would abolish the filibuster. Doing so would not overcome Trump’s veto and could leave a future Republican majority able to pass legislation by simple majority, without giving Democrats an immediate governing benefit.

In December 2009, all 60 members of the Democratic-aligned coalition were needed to end debate on the Senate health care bill before it passed 60-39. Even then, the result required concessions across a caucus spanning liberals and red-state Democrats.

His administration developed an ambitious national health care plan under unified Democratic government, but Congress never brought the Health Security Act to a final vote.by the Senate Historical Office cautioned against treating seat totals as direct equivalents because every Congress contains different coalitions and political circumstances. Wallach believes Congress could leave a durable mark by reclaiming authority accumulated by presidents of both parties.

Tariffs and national emergencies are possible areas for action, but he identified war-powers reform as the most consequential opportunity. The 1973 War Powers Resolution requires presidents to consult Congress"in every possible instance" before introducing forces into hostilities and establishes reporting and authorization procedures. Wallach said presidents must retain the ability to respond to fast-moving threats, but continuing military operations should require congressional approval. That would fall short of the sweeping domestic change some Democrats expect from their election victory.

It would nevertheless show how 56 Senate seats and a commanding House majority could reshape Washington: not by allowing Democrats to govern alone, but by forcing a weakened president to reckon with Congress again.