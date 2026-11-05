Democrats flip Texas statewide races, turning state blue in historic election night

Texas woke up to a political reality few expected: the state has turned blue, with unofficial results showing Democrats winning the U.S. Senate, governor and li

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa, left, and Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico, right, hold a campaign rally in Austin, Texas, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026.

Texas woke up to a political reality few expected: the state has turned blue, with unofficial results showing Democrats winning the U.S. Senate, governor and lieutenant governor races and sweeping other statewide contests. The wins also included flipped congressional seats, giving Democrats a majority in both houses of Congress and control of much of Texas’ top leadership. The scale of the victory was still sinking in at campaign events Tuesday night.

Also read James Talarico flips Texas Senate seat, ending Democrats' statewide drought

Tuesday night, called it a moment of historic proportions.

“We did it. We did it. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the shock of this win,” Hinojosa said. Democrats won the top seats up for grabs, including governor and U.S. senator.

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State Rep. James Talarico said the results reflected voter frustration after years of political conflict.

“I think this election was really a response to the kind of division that we've seen over the past decade,” Talarico said. Hinojosa also took about 53% of the vote, becoming governor of Texas, only the third woman in the seat in Texas history and the first Latina.

“After looking at all the details of every county in the entire state, I made the decision to go ahead and call Gina Hinojosa and congratulate her on winning this race for governor,” Abbott said. “I've lived here for I mean, I've pretty much grew up here, 26 years. And, it was the first time to kind of feel like it's finally being what the Texas I knew is, you know,” said Kelly McCarthy.

“Happy that we have chosen our state over party. And I'm just so proud of Texas, I think,” Virani said. In the lieutenant governor’s race, Vikki Goodwin appeared to defeat Dan Patrick, winning about 52% of the vote. Goodwin told CBS Austin in an interview on Wednesday that affordability and public concerns about state resources and schools helped drive the results.

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“I think Texans all across the state were fed up with current leadership. They were seeing higher prices. Affordability was a huge issue. They were concerned about their water and the data centers that use a ton of water.

They're concerned about their schools and the number of schools that are closing down,” Goodwin said. As Texans absorbed the results, Democrats signaled they plan to move quickly once in office.

During a Congressional Progressive Caucus press call, Katie Padilla Stout — who won Texas House District 23, covering parts of Brazoria and Galveston counties outside Houston — said the group plans to get to work in January, including efforts such as closing detention centers and addressing the war in Iran. Texas’ lieutenant governor race: What Vikki Goodwin’s declared victory could mean Texas’ lieutenant governor race saw a major shake-up as Austin Democratic state Rep.

Vikki Goodwin declared victory and Republican Dan Patrick conceded. Tom Chapman, an NTSB member, says the agency is investigating the weather as a potential contributing factor in the crash. More than 7.7 million Texans voted early in 2026 election, surpassing 2018 recordNine people who died in Sunday’s crash of a Learjet flying from Austin to the Bahamas have been identified, including four members of a West Austin family — Ada