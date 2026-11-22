Democrats have secured control of the House with a projected 258 seats, marking their largest majority since 1992. The party flipped seven seats in North Carolina, including defeats of GOP Representatives Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, and Addison McDowell, signaling a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

Skip to ContentGOP Rep. Virginia Foxx further cementing a significant midterm election victory for Democrats, who are now projected to control at least 258 House seats in the next session of Congress.

, and four races are yet to be called. It’s also the largest Democratic majority since 1992, when the party also won 258 seats. The second largest House majority Democrats won in the past 26 years was in 2008, when the party won 257 seats. , “Earlier today I spoke with Congresswoman Virginia Foxx who graciously conceded following the results of the recount process.

Also read Democrats clinch a historic House majority of at least 258 seats, the largest since 1992

Let me be the first to thank Congresswoman Foxx for her decades of service and countless sacrifices. ” Foxx isn’t the only North Carolina Republican who lost in what was considered to be a solidly GOP seat heading into Election Day. In fact, Democrats flipped seven Republican seats in the state, the most of any state in the nation. In the state’s 9th Congressional District, Democratic Rep.

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-elect Richard Ojeda II defeated GOP Rep. Richard Hudson, who this year chaired the National Republican Congressional Committee. Elsewhere in the state, Democratic Rep. -elect Cyril Jefferson defeated GOP Rep.

Addison McDowell. Trump won Hudson’s district by 16 percentage points in 2024 and won McDowell’s district by 17 percentage points that year.