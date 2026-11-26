Democrats Scott Colom and Gina Hinojosa defeat incumbents in Mississippi and Texas, breaking long Republican streaks in states Trump won by double digits.

Democratic candidates Scott Colom and Gina Hinojosa secured historic victories in Mississippi and Texas respectively during the 2026 midterm elections, defying narrow polls and deep red state demographics. These wins ended decades-long Republican dominance in U.S. Senate races in Mississippi and governorship contests in Texas. The results represent a significant political shift in regions that had heavily supported President Donald Trump just two years prior.

Scott Colom Ends Mississippi Senate Drought

Scott Colom defeated Republican incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, ending a forty-four-year Democratic drought in U.S. Senate races within the state. Colom won the contest with 49.36% of the vote compared to Hyde-Smith's 48.54%, according to Associated Press election results. The margin was razor-thin, yet it shattered the expectation that the state would remain firmly Republican. Donald Trump carried Mississippi by nearly 23 points in the 2024 presidential election, making Colom's victory particularly remarkable.

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Cindy Hyde-Smith, who received strong backing from President Trump, had been considered a lock for re-election by most forecasters early in the cycle. The race remained tightly contested until late October, when several major election forecasters shifted their ratings from Solid Republican to Likely Republican. Despite this, Colom, a district attorney, managed to mobilize enough support to secure the seat. He will become the first Black senator to represent Mississippi since the Reconstruction era.

The Associated Press did not officially call the Mississippi Senate race until November 11, more than a week after Election Day on November 3, 2026. This delay highlighted the narrowness of the margin and the complexity of the vote counting process in a state with such high partisan polarization. The victory marks the end of a Republican hold on the Senate seat that had lasted for more than four decades.

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Gina Hinojosa Breaks Texas Governor Losing Streak

Meanwhile, in Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican incumbent Governor Greg Abbott, ending a thirty-six-year Democratic losing streak in gubernatorial races. Hinojosa secured 52.8% of the vote to Abbott's 45.7%, according to Associated Press election results. This win marked a historic moment for Texas politics, as Hinojosa became the state's first Latina governor. Donald Trump had carried Texas by 13.7 points in the 2024 presidential election, according to Associated Press election data.

Greg Abbott was seeking an unprecedented fourth term, but his campaign faced unexpected headwinds. An October Fox News poll had shown Abbott leading up to the November 3 election, making Hinojosa's victory a significant miss by many major polls. The result also represents the first time Democrats have won the Texas governor's office since Ann Richards' victory in 1990. The shift suggests a changing political landscape in the nation's second-most populous state.

Broader Democratic Breakthroughs in Red States

The victories in Mississippi and Texas were part of a broader string of Democratic breakthroughs during the 2026 midterms in areas that President Trump had carried by double digits. Democrats also won Senate races in South Carolina, capturing seats that had been held by Republicans for extended periods. These wins stand out not only for the presidential margins of the states but also for the defeat of Republican incumbents in races many expected the GOP to hold easily.

The Democratic Party also flipped a Republican-held House seat deep in Trump country in Indiana. This particular seat had not elected a Democrat since 1990, highlighting the widespread nature of the Democratic resurgence in traditionally conservative areas. Scott Fetterman joined Saturday in America for his first interview since the midterms, discussing the rise of far-left candidates in the Democratic Party and the party's potential strategy moving forward. The collective wins suggest a realignment in certain key suburban and rural districts.

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Impact on Future Political Dynamics

These unexpected outcomes have triggered immediate analysis regarding the future of national politics. Democrats broke Senate streaks that had lasted decades, defeating Republican incumbents in races many expected the GOP to hold. The fact that one of the Democratic challengers spent next to nothing on television advertisements further underscores the efficiency of their ground game and messaging strategy. The results challenge the narrative of consistent Republican dominance in the South and Southwest.

The political barrier for these victories was enormous, involving Trump-backed incumbents and long-standing partisan traditions. However, the Democratic wins demonstrate the potential for change even in heavily red states. The victory of Scott Colom in Mississippi and Gina Hinojosa in Texas will likely influence fundraising, candidate recruitment, and strategic planning for both parties in the upcoming presidential cycle. The shift signals that demographic changes and local issues are reshaping the electoral map in ways that national trends alone cannot predict.