Democrats Flip Guam House Seat in 2026 Midterm Upset

Democrats secure the first flip of the 2026 midterm elections with Alicia Limtiaco defeating James Moylan in Guam's congressional race.

Democrats have secured the first electoral flip of the 2026 midterm elections with a decisive victory in the U.S. territory of Guam. Final unofficial results released by the Guam Election Commission confirm that the Republican Party has lost control of the island's non-voting seat in the House of Representatives. This outcome marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the western Pacific territory as early voting data began to roll in.

Alicia Limtiaco, a Democrat and the former Attorney General of Guam, defeated the Republican incumbent James Moylan in a closely contested race. The final tally shows Limtiaco winning with 51 percent of the vote, narrowly edging out Moylan who received 49 percent. The margin of victory was razor-thin, reflecting the intense competition and high stakes involved in this gubernatorial and congressional contest.

Also read Democrats appear to flip 1st midterm seat as Guam drops unofficial results

Core Voting Mechanism and Historical Context

The geographic location of Guam plays a critical role in the timing of these election results. Situated in the western Pacific, the territory operates in a time zone that is 15 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States. Consequently, polling stations in Guam closed their doors long before many voters on the U.S. mainland were even opening their polls on Tuesday. This time difference allows for early results to emerge from the Pacific, providing a preview of the political mood in the territory.

James Moylan had held the seat with a comfortable majority in previous elections. In the 2022 and 2024 elections, he secured the seat with 52 percent of the vote. The shift to 49 percent in this cycle indicates a notable change in voter sentiment within Guam. The territory's electorate has historically leaned Democratic, but the narrow margin suggests that local issues and candidate personalities played a decisive role in overturning the incumbent's status.

Stakeholder Positions and Reactions to Defeat

Following the call of the race, James Moylan issued a statement congratulating his opponent. He expressed deep respect for Limtiaco, describing her campaign as honorable and praising her dedication to serving the island. Moylan acknowledged that the people of Guam had spoken clearly and stated that he respects their decision. He emphasized the importance of elections as a vital component of democracy and highlighted the shared love for the island that unites all residents.

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Moylan noted that while there may be different perspectives on the path forward, all residents share a common desire to see their people thrive. This gracious concession from the incumbent signals a peaceful transition of power. Limtiaco, who previously served as the territory's Attorney General, brings a legal and governmental background to her new role as Delegate. Her victory represents a return to Democratic control for this specific congressional seat, balancing the Republican gains seen elsewhere.

Republican Gains in Gubernatorial and Senate Races

Despite the loss of the House seat, the Republican Party achieved significant victories in other key races on the island. After eight years of Democratic control, Republican Tony Ada has been projected to be elected as the new Governor of Guam. Ada won with 51.5 percent of the vote, defeating his Democrat challenger Therese Terlaje, who received 48.1 percent of the vote. This gubernatorial win marks a substantial shift in executive power within the territory.

In addition to the governorship, Republicans have secured a majority in the State Senate. These concurrent victories in the executive and legislative branches of the territorial government provide a counter-narrative to the loss in the congressional delegation. The results suggest a split-ticket voting pattern among Guam residents, who selected a Republican administration while retaining a Democratic representative in Washington.

Donald Trump Celebrates Early Republican Wins

President Donald Trump seized upon the Republican success in the gubernatorial race to celebrate early momentum. Although the House results remained unofficial at the time of his comments, Trump took to Truth Social to highlight the governorship win. He described the outcome as 'hopefully an indication for things to come,' pointing to Ada's victory as a sign of broader political trends. Trump explicitly congratulated Tony Ada on becoming the new Governor of Guam.

The President emphasized that Guam had historically been considered a strongly Democratic territory. He framed the Republican victory in the top executive spot as a significant deviation from that norm. Trump also noted that Republicans now held the majority in the State Senate. These comments were designed to boost morale among Republican supporters ahead of the full rollout of results across the United States.

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Implications for National Congressional Control

The stakes for this election cycle are exceptionally high for national political control. In the House of Representatives, Democrats need to flip at least three seats to regain majority status. The current composition sees Republicans holding 53 seats, making every district crucial. A single flip can alter the balance of power, but three are required to secure a working majority for the next Congress.

Similarly, the Senate race presents a formidable challenge for Democrats. Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the upper chamber. To gain control of the Senate, Democrats must pick up at least four seats. The complexity of these numbers means that no single race, including the high-profile contests in Guam, will singularly determine the outcome. However, every flip contributes to the cumulative total needed to shift legislative power.

Trump Campaign Strategy and Turnout Efforts

President Trump has been actively campaigning across the country to drive Republican turnout. He held a slew of campaign rallies in key swing states, including visits to Kansas and Iowa on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, he held a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. These appearances were part of a coordinated effort to energize the base and ensure high participation rates on election day.

Trump has urged supporters at his rallies to act as if he is on the ballot, despite his name not appearing there. He frames the election as a referendum on his legacy and wants to avoid being labeled a lame duck in his final two years in office. This messaging is designed to bridge the gap between presidential approval and congressional voting behaviors.

However, political advisers for the President have privately acknowledged limitations on his ability to influence the outcome. One advisor told the Daily Mail that the President can only do so much. They suggested that if results fall short for Republicans, it would not be due to a lack of trying or effort from the White House. This internal realism contrasts with the public celebratory tone regarding early wins in territories like Guam.

The election night continues as results filter in from other states with different time zones. The Guam results serve as an early indicator of voter sentiment in Pacific jurisdictions. While the House race ended in a Democratic flip, the Republican gains in the governorship and Senate provide a complex picture of the 2026 midterm landscape. Analysts will watch closely to see if these territorial trends replicate in mainland states as the polls close across the rest of the nation.