Democrats Flip Guam House Seat As Republicans Win Governor Race

Alicia Limtiaco defeats James Moylan in Guam's House race, marking a Democratic win, while Tony Ada secures the governorship in a split result that reflects shifting political tides in the Pacific territory.

The Democratic Party has secured its first victory in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections by flipping the non-voting delegate seat for Guam in the United States House of Representatives. This result marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the US territory, which is situated in the western Pacific Ocean.

Democrat Alicia Limtiaco defeated the Republican incumbent, James Moylan, with 51 percent of the vote compared to his 49 percent. The final unofficial results released by the Guam Election Commission confirm that the GOP lost control of this specific seat, which Moylan had previously held with a 52 percent majority in both the 2022 and 2024 cycles.

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The election cycle concluded early for Guam residents due to the territory's geographic location, which places it 15 hours ahead of the East Coast time zone. Consequently, polling locations across the island closed well before many voting centers on the US mainland opened for Tuesday's elections, allowing for an early determination of the outcome.

Victory Details and Campaign Mechanics

Alicia Limtiaco, a former Attorney General of Guam, secured the delegate position through a narrow margin that reflects a competitive local political environment. Her victory over James Moylan represents a break in Republican dominance for this particular congressional district, which has been a consistent hold for the GOP in recent election cycles.

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The mechanism of the election relies on the plurality of votes cast, with no runoff required given the percentages achieved by the two main candidates. Limtiaco's campaign focused heavily on her legal background and commitment to serving the island, themes that resonated with voters who ultimately tipped the scale in her favor during the general election.

Republican Gains in Governor Race

While Democrats claimed the House delegate seat, Republicans achieved a significant win in the governor's race, completing a potential sweep of executive and legislative influence in the territory. Republican Tony Ada was projected to be elected governor of Guam after winning 51.5 percent of the vote against his Democratic challenger, Therese Terlaje, who received 48.1 percent.

Ada's victory ends eight years of Democratic control over the governor's office, a position that has been held by Democrats since the previous election cycles. The win for Ada was supported by reports indicating that Republicans also secured a majority in the State Senate, suggesting a broader shift in local political allegiances during this election period.

Stakeholder Reactions and Political Context

James Moylan issued a statement immediately following the concession, expressing respect for Limtiaco and acknowledging the democratic process. He described her campaign as honorable and emphasized a shared love for the island despite their differing political perspectives, stating that the people of Guam have spoken and their decision must be respected.

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President Donald Trump seized upon the Republican victory in the gubernatorial race, using his Truth Social platform to celebrate the result as a positive indicator for future elections. He congratulated Tony Ada on his victory and highlighted the Republican majority in the State Senate, despite acknowledging that the territory had historically been considered strongly Democrat.

Impact on National Midterm Outlook

This split result in Guam provides nuanced data points for the broader 2026 midterm election narrative, where Democrats need to flip at least three House seats to gain control of the lower chamber. Meanwhile, Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the Senate, meaning Democrats must pick up at least four seats to take control of the upper chamber in the next Congress.

President Trump has engaged in an aggressive campaigning strategy, traveling to states such as Kansas and Iowa to drive turnout for Republican candidates. His advisers have privately noted that while he cannot be solely blamed if Republican results fall short, his efforts to act as if he were on the ballot are intended to prevent his final two years in office from being marked by inactivity.