Democrats failing to win over Latino voters souring on Trump: poll

UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group, found that Hispanic support for Democrats hasn’t increased despite 1-in-4 Hispanic Trump voters indicating they likely wouldn’t cast a ballot for…

Latino support for House Democrats remains unchanged from 2024, according to the survey and an exit poll. The 2024 exit poll results marked a notable decline in Latino support for Democratic House candidates compared to previous election cycles.

Democrats received 60% of the Latino vote in 2022 House races, 63% in 2020 and 69% in 2018, according to theUnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group, found that Hispanic support for Democrats hasn’t increased despite 1 in 4indicating they likely wouldn’t cast a ballot for the president if given a second chance. Among Latinos that backed Trump in 2024, 25% said they either “probably would not vote for Trump again” or were “certain” they would not if they “had to do it over again.

” The poll also found 51% of Texas Latinos are inclined to support Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. About 25% of Latino Trump voters indicated they might not vote for him again if they had a do-over. The poll, conducted between April 27 and May 14, also found that 60% of Latinos said they have a “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” opinion of congressional Democrats, while 31% declared a “somewhat unfavorable” or “very unfavorable” opinion.

In contrast, only 34% viewed congressional Republicans favorably, while 58% held an unfavorable opinion. Democratic candidate James Talarico registered more support from Lone Star State Latinos than Republican candidate Ken Paxton, the pollster found. Some 51% of Texas Latinos are either planning or leaning toward voting for Talarico, whereas 24% favor Paxton. Another 18% remain undecided.

Latino support for House Democrats remains unchanged from 2024, according to the survey and an exit poll. The poll also found 51% of Texas Latinos are inclined to support Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. About 25% of Latino Trump voters indicated they might not vote for him again if they had a do-over.





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