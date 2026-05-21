Democrats face accountability in 2022 for dangerous anti-law and order stance, warn Van Epps

Veteran congressman Van Epps called on Democrats to face consequences for their radical illegal immigration ideology in the upcoming midterm elections. He cited DHS shutdown and funding lapse, attacks on ICE officers, and false narratives on the loss of security as proof of the Democrats' destructive ways.

It's no secret that Democrats are the party of failed and horrendous border security policies and suppressing illegal immigration enforcement. They promoted policies that led to millions of illegal immigrants entering the country during the Biden administration, many with violent criminal records.

Politicians tragically weaponized deaths of Rene Good and Alex Pretti to advance their political agenda. They labeled ICE officers Nazis, fascists, racists, and used dirty names to demonize them. Democrats also encouraged attacks on ICE officers in the streets, including Molotov cocktails and brick attacks. Their toxic ideology led to the open border agenda.

They chose to place political ideology over national security and have displayed a disgusting lack of care for the safety of the American public. Van Epps warned that Democrats would face accountability in the upcoming elections for their dangerous anti-law and order stance





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Democrats Border Security Policies Illegal Immigration Enforcement Radical Leftist Ideology Anti-Law And Order Stance Open Border Agenda Senate Minority Leader

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