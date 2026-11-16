Democrats’ dirty lawfare must end before it launches permanent civil war

In service to Democratic ideologues and interests, Biden’s injustice agency targeted traditional Catholics and parents dissenting at local school-board meetings.

As Democrats prep to probe Team Trump politicization of the Justice Department, fresh evidence of Biden-era weaponization of Justice keeps rolling in.

“extremist groups,” including the Ku Klux Klan and National Socialist Party of America, even as it sought donations to fight the very threats it was boosting. Bidenites “wielded a double-edged sword,” explains Capital Research Center President Scott Walter: “One side was sharpened to attack Biden’s political enemies”; “the other side was dulled to prevent injury to their political friends.

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” Democrats now hunger for revenge on President Donald Trump’s Justice Department, but much of its work has focused on undoingas they also spied on members of Congress and probed small-dollar GOP donors. In service to Democratic ideologues and interests, Biden’s injustice agency targeted traditional Catholics and parents dissenting at local school-board meetings, and tied up Trump for much of his first term with the Russia Hoax,to when President John Kennedy tapped his own brother, Robert Kennedy, as attorney general.to wage lawfare even on young people taking low-level administration jobs as a “deterrence message” to anyone thinking of taking one.

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Yes, one point of the two-party system is to have each side working to keep the other honest, but this growing weaponization of federal power against people whose only “crime” is to be on the “wrong” side threatens to turn politics into all-out civil war.