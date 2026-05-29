Democrats Coin Savage New Stephen Miller Nickname After Calling Him Ugly

Vic Verbalaitis is a Night Breaking News Reporter at The Daily Beast. He has an M.A. in magazine journalism from New York University and has written for Newsweek and People.

The Democrats have followed up on their viral insult of Stephen Miller’s looks with a creative new nickname for the scorned Trump adviser. Paulina Mangubat, who was outed as the mind behind the Democrats’ social media accounts by Miller’s podcaster wife, Katie, on Wednesday, shared a post on Thursday featuring herself with a custom cake from her coworkers.

The cake reads: “You ratioed Temu Hitler and also are hot. ” Mangubat captioned the post, “Haters mad. ”Mangubat's coworkers gifted her a cake after she called Miller ugly in Wednesday's viral tweet, which netted nearly 38 million views and over 313,000 likes. Miller, 40, was humiliated on Wednesday after he fired off a baffling attack at Texan Democrat James Talarico after the official Democrats account shared a post celebrating the U.S. Senate candidate.

“The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate,” the White House deputy chief of staff wrote. The Democrats responded succinctly, “shut up you ugly f--k. ” Miller’s wife came to his rescue by revealing Mangubat as the mastermind behind the post calling her husband ugly.

“Paulina Mangubat is who runs @TheDemocrats account. She’s 30, unmarried with no kids,” the MAGA podcaster wrote.

“Put your name on it next time. ” “This is what a sad, unhappy, female Liberal looks like,” Katie continued.

“It’s why Pew reports 50% of them have been diagnosed with a mental condition. ” Miller lashed out at the creator of the Democrats' X post, complaining that she should have attached her name to it.

“Well, now seems like a good time to share that I’m getting married! We just put down the deposit on the venue and bought my dress lol,” sheKatie replied that “marrying an illegal to get him a green card doesn’t count. ”Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Miller, widely known as the architect behind the Trump administration’s hardline immigration enforcement policies, has repeatedly proven himself as one of the most controversial figures among the president’s Cabinet.

His extreme rhetoric, including his assertion that 37-year-old VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by federal immigration officers in January, was a “domestic terrorist,” has even been too much for Trump at times. White House advisers told The Atlantic that the president has spoken about Miller’s propensity to “sometimes go too far,” although White House Communications Director Steven Cheung affirms that “the president loves Stephen. ”





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