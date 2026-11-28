House Democrats have secured their best general election in decades, winning at least 258 seats.

Democrats have secured at least 258 seats in the House — their largest majority since 1992 — along with a 56-seat Senate majority, setting up divided government with a Republican president.

The sizable House margin gives Democrats room to maneuver, but raises pressure to deliver on affordability and healthcare while pursuing an expansive oversight agenda targeting the Trump administration. House Democrats have secured their best general election result in decades, winning at least 258 seats in an election sweep unseen since 1992 that creates not only vast opportunities to govern but also intense pressure to deliver on campaign promises and priorities.

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Democrats have gained 44 House seats so far, four more than the 40 they picked up in President Trump’s first midterm in 2018. The 258-seat tally was reached Sunday after Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx in North Carolina. Four other House races remain outstanding: one each in Minnesota and Tennessee, and two in Louisiana that are heading to a December runoff.