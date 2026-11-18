Danielle Thumann Severs' nomination was reported favorably, with no support from Democrats.

Another Day, Another Outage: As CNN Reports On NSA Network Down, News Outlets Seize On Back-To-Back Incidents Of Cyber Chaosto fill a vacancy on the commission, which is currently split 2-1 with a Republican majority.

Democrats objected that the nomination was not paired with a member of their party, as has been a tradition. , the top Democrat on the committee, said in a statement that they “made clear” to the committee’s current chairman Sen. that “we had concerns about the nominee” being put forward “and asked that she be pulled from markup.

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”Another Day, Another Outage: As CNN Reports On NSA Network Down, News Outlets Seize On Back-To-Back Incidents Of Cyber Chaos She noted that the commission’s sole Democrat, Anna Gomez, “could be re-nominated with all swiftness, as we have called for numerous times. This is not a problem we have created, but a problem that the White House has to solve. ”Democrats fear that with Thumann Severs’ confirmation, Trump will fire Gomez, leaving the party with no representation on the commission.

If Trump were to fire Gomez now, the FCC would have just two members and would be left without a quorum. , Trump’s appointee, claiming that he has engaged in a campaign of “censorship and control” to limit the speech of broadcasters and journalists critical of the administration. With only Republican votes, the Senate Commerce Committee reported Thumann Servers’ nomination favorably.

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“There’s nothing that requires the president to nominate in pairs, and this committee has moved FCC nominees separately in the past,” Cruz said at the markup. “The law merely says that no more than three of the commissioners may be from the same party. ” He also noted that Thumann Severs was filling the vacancy of a Republican, Nathan Simington, who resigned last year.

Thumann Severs is senior counsel to Carr, with a focus on the agency’s wireline bureau, public safety and homeland security bureau and the consumer and government affairs bureau. Skydance Shakes Up Cable Biz With Four Execs Running Programs & Howard Lee Exiting