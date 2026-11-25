Fifty-three incoming House Democrats join 53,800 graduate student workers in a labor solidarity boycott of Harvard University's December orientation program.

Fifty-three newly elected Democratic members of the United States House of Representatives have announced they will boycott Harvard University's upcoming orientation program for incoming lawmakers. The group, which represents roughly three-quarters of the 73 Democrats elected in November, will skip the event unless the university resolves its ongoing labor dispute with graduate student workers. The boycott is set to impact the Bipartisan Program for Newly Elected Members of Congress, scheduled to take place at the Harvard Kennedy School from December 6-8.

Letter Targets Harvard Leadership

The organized effort was publicized on Tuesday by Montana Representative-elect Sam Forstag, who co-organized the letter with California Representative-elect Marie Newman and Pennsylvania Representative-elect John Garamendi. The correspondence was addressed directly to Harvard President Alan Garber, Provost John Manning, and Jacob Watts, the Institute of Politics director of program events. The lawmakers explicitly stated that they refuse to cross a picket line while the university strikes persist.

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The signatories include a diverse coalition ranging from Democratic Socialists to moderates and former federal officials. This unified stance offers an early signal of the incoming class's determination to prioritize labor rights immediately upon being sworn in. Representative-elect Brad Lander of New York emphasized his goal of leading the most pro-labor Democratic majority in generations, reinforcing the collective commitment to union solidarity.

Union Leaders Spearhead Boycott Effort

Sam Forstag, a 32-year-old Forest Service smokejumper and former vice president of a local of the National Federation of Federal Employees, served as the primary organizer for the boycott. He defeated Republican Aaron Flint in the western Montana seat formerly held by Ryan Zinke, becoming the first Democrat to represent the district in over 30 years. Forstag highlighted on social media that solidarity is an active practice rather than just a political talking point.

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Marie Newman, a former United Auto Workers organizer who won the Brooklyn seat vacated by Nydia Velázquez, brings significant labor experience to the initiative. John Garamendi, who leads the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association, also signed the letter early to demonstrate broad support across different sectors of the labor movement. Their involvement underscores the cross-factional nature of the protest within the Democratic party.

Strike Details and Financial Demands

The Harvard Graduate Students Union-UAW, Local 5118, represents more than 4,000 graduate and undergraduate student workers who initiated their walkout on October 27. This marks the union's second strike of the year following more than 20 months of bargaining with the administration. The workers are demanding a minimum annual salary of $53,800 for salaried graduate workers and $45,000 for teaching fellows.

Additionally, the union seeks an hourly wage of $24 for hourly staff members, along with annual raises of 4.5 percent. The demands also include robust protections for noncitizen workers and an independent process for handling harassment and discrimination complaints. Harvard, which boasts an endowment of approximately $68 billion, has engaged in mediation sessions with a federal mediator to resolve the impasse.

Mixed Reactions and Future Implications

Union President Denish Jaswal connected the boycott to Harvard's broader financial strategies, noting that the university cannot demand federal funding while denying dignity to its workforce. The graduate students remain the only group of university workers still on strike, as Harvard Academic Workers-UAW returned to work on November 18 after a weeklong walkout.

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The incoming representatives stated they would reconsider their attendance at the Harvard orientation if a contract is reached before December 6. This event serves as a significant early test of the new Congress's influence on institutional labor practices, with the group viewing their presence as a direct act of support for their union siblings at the prestigious institution.