Democrats Achieve Historic Sweeps in Midterms by Rejecting Fear Politics

Voters nationwide rejected fear-based campaigns in the 2026 midterms, enabling Democrats to flip both chambers of Congress and secure key Senate seats in Kansas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas, marking a significant political shift.

Democratic Ohio Governor-elect Amy Acton greets a crowd of her supporters after her victory was announced at a midterm election night watch party at the Hilton Columbus Downtown on Nov. 3, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio.

Fear is the easiest message in American politics. It is cheap to produce, quick to spread, and usually reliable on Election Day. For years, this fearfulness has told Americans that the person next door is the enemy. On Tuesday, a great many of them stopped listening.

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In places almost nobody expected, voters turned away from candidates who vowed to tear things down and rewarded those who treated the country as something worth rebuilding and their opponents as people to persuade. The scale is hard to overstate. Democrats flipped both the House and the Senate, something that has happened only twice in a single cycle in the past 50 years. Seven Senate seats changed hands:, Kansas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

Kansas elected a Democratic senator for the first time since the 1930s. South Carolina gave Democrats a seat they hadn’t held since Strom Thurmond switched parties in the 1960s. Consider Texas. James Talarico, a former middle school teacher and Presbyterian seminarian, described his campaign as centered on love of God and neighbor.

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After winning a bruising primary in March, he opened his speech by thanking his opponent, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, as a colleague and friend, and barely mentioned Donald Trump. His general election opponent, Attorney General Ken Paxton, had been impeached by fellow Texas Republicans in 2023 on charges including bribery and abuse of office. Paxton’s answer to Talarico was fear: He warned the teacher was “a threat to everything we hold dear.

” Texans heard both messages, loudly, through the most expensive Senate race in American history. They chose the teacher, and alongside Gina Hinojosa’s win for governor, Democrats carried Texas statewide for the first time since the 1990s. Ohio told a similar story, with fear taking center stage. Amy Acton, a physician who served as state health director under Republican Gov.

Mike DeWine during the pandemic, faced In the final weeks, Ramaswamy’s campaign spent $4 million on an ad featuring Acton’s estranged mother calling her own daughter a liar, and his campaign manager called it “a campaign-ending moment for Amy Acton. ” DeWine, who had endorsed Ramaswamy, called the ad “deeply, deeply troubling” and urged that it come down. Trump urged Ramaswamy to keep it running.

Ohioans, who had not elected a Democratic governor in 20 years, gave Acton a seven-point win. It was a campaign-ending moment, all right. Just not hers. Decency did not win on its own.

Candidate quality counted, as it always does, and so did the economy. Midterms rarely favor the party in power, and voters arrived ready to punish a record as much as to embrace a fresh tone. Americans went to the polls with gas prices climbing and the war in Iran dragging on. That kind of frustration is common in a midterm.

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The real test is what the electorate does with it. This time, they passed over the loudest voices in the room and chose the people who seemed most interested in fixing something. Hope wins campaigns, but it does not govern. Democrats will soon hold Congress, and with it the obligation to deliver the affordability they campaigned on rather than spend two years settling scores.

Republicans face their own reckoning: the voters who walked away Tuesday did not abandon conservative principles so much as the cruelty and chaos that crowded them out. The same voters who rewarded decency this week will punish its absence just as fast. Either party can ask the other how that feels. In his first inaugural address, Abraham Lincoln hoped the nation would again be touched “by the better angels of our nature.

” It took a long time, and cost a great deal, before that hope came true. On Tuesday, the better angels did not win everything. But they showed up, they voted, and they won more than anyone predicted. In a democracy, that’s no small thing.

It is the whole thing. Lynn Schmidt is a columnist and Editorial Board member with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ©2026 The Fulcrum. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.