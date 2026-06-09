Democrats Aaron Wiley and Stephen Otterstrom Vie for West Side Seat

Democrats Aaron Wiley and Stephen Otterstrom are vying to take the place of Rep. Sandra Hollins in a west side seat. The dire state of the Great Salt Lake has surfaced as a key concern for the two candidates. Issues like housing affordability and the cost of living are also top of mind. Aaron Wiley and Stephen Otterstrom were asked how they would build trust with Utahns and address everyday affordability and the availability of water.

Democrats Aaron Wiley and Stephen Otterstrom are vying to take the place of Rep. Sandra Hollins , who is not running for reelection, in a west side seat.

The district includes a big portion of the capital city's west side, including Poplar Grove and Rose Park, along with a large swath of the Great Salt Lake, including parts of the drying Farmington Bay. The dire state of the lake has surfaced as a key concern for the two candidates. Issues like housing affordability and the cost of living are also top of mind.

A reader survey about the issues Utahns felt were most important this election season revealed that a plurality of voters, more than 30%, said elected official corruption is the primary issue driving who they'll vote for, with another nearly 14% of voters saying it is their second-highest issue. Aaron Wiley and Stephen Otterstrom were asked how they would build trust with Utahns.

They both emphasized the need to address corruption in politics, citing the influence of money in politics as a pervasive issue. Aaron Wiley supports reforms such as Hawaii's SB 2471, which effectively removes a corporation's power to make political contributions. Stephen Otterstrom noted that the government should work for all of us, not just the wealthy and connected. He also emphasized the need to continue the work of Rep.

Hollins in making the system work for everyone. Aaron Wiley and Stephen Otterstrom were also asked about everyday affordability, with more than 16% of Utah voters saying it is the first thing on their minds as they vote this year.

Aaron Wiley proposed removing sales tax from food, providing free school meals to every child, allowing cities to enact reasonable rent restrictions, promoting cooperative housing, deferring property taxes for seniors, and increasing wages by repealing anti-union laws and tying the state's minimum wage to inflation measures. Stephen Otterstrom emphasized the need to raise wages, fight for a minimum wage increase that actually reflects the cost of living, and invest in working-class families.

The availability of water is the third-most-pressing issue for voters this year, with Aaron Wiley and Stephen Otterstrom both emphasizing the need for immediate action to address the dire state of the Great Salt Lake. Aaron Wiley proposed calling a special emergency session and taking immediate action to update wasteful water resources and create a generous option for leasing water shares.

Stephen Otterstrom noted that communities like theirs on the west side have been last in line for water infrastructure investment for too long and that everyone has to change to address this issue





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Aaron Wiley Stephen Otterstrom Rep. Sandra Hollins Great Salt Lake Housing Affordability Cost Of Living Corruption In Politics Everyday Affordability Availability Of Water

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