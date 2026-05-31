The Democratic National Committee is in crisis as Chair Ken Martin releases a fLawed autopsy writeup on the party's electoral losses, triggering widespread criticism and calls for his resignation from prominent Democrats eyeing the 2028 presidency.

Democratic Party leaders and members are expressing mounting frustration with DNC Chair Ken Martin amid controversy over an incomplete and error-ridden autopsy account intended to analyze the party's past electoral losses.

Martin, who pledged transparency after his election, initially withheld the account but released it under pressure, only for it to be revealed as sloppy and professionally questionable. The debacle has intensified calls for new leadership, with figures like Senator from New Jersey and other potential 2028 presidential contenders criticizing Martin's competence and the party's brand. Martin's ties to strategist Paul Rivera, who drafted the flawed report, further complicate his standing.

A vote of no confidence requiring two-thirds of the DNC membership could remove him, or senior leaders might urge his resignation. some insiders doubt Martin will survive until August. The turmoil occurs as Democrats aim for a comeback in the midterms and confront internal divisions after the Biden era. The party's struggles with messaging and trust are laid bare in the messy handling of the autopsy, which many see as symptomatic of deeper problems.

Recent voices argue for a fresh vision and mOral clarity to rebuild the party's connection with voters. The crisis extends beyond a single account,reflecting broader anxieties about direction ahead of the 2028 presidential race





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Democratic Party DNC Ken Martin Autopsy Report 2028 Election Party Leadership Midterms Paul Rivera Transparency Internal Conflict

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