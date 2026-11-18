The Associated Press declared Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola the winner of her state's drawn-out election Tuesday night.

Senator-elect Mary Peltola speaks to her supporters at an election night watch party in Anchorage. Democrats have completed their sweep of the six most competitive Republican Senate seats in this month's midterm elections, even stealing a couple others away from reliably red states.of Alaska's drawn-out election Tuesday night, ending weeks worth of vote-counting that left Democrats wondering just how big their majority would grow.

The party picked up election night victories in the battleground states of Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Maine and Ohio, confirming a flip in Senate control that was once considered out of reach. Republicans also surrendered their seats in Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina.

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"With 56 seats, Democrats are in a prime position to create a durable majority that can create lasting, real results for the American people," Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. "We must earn back trust by passing bills that lower costs and improve lives – and dare Donald Trump to veto them at his own peril.

" Senate Democrats, though short of a filibuster-proof majority, have more than enough votes to pursue party-line spending goals and block whichever presidential nominees they disapprove of. Their caucus is largely united in its legislative approach to Americans' top issues, easing the impact of a rogue vote from wildcards like Senator John Fetterman.

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Schumer's said his bloc will focus on the high cost of living concerning most of the public, along with corruption in the Trump administration and issues stemming from both those problems. Republicans can obstruct their rivals, but they risk further isolating themselves from an electorate angry about their governance. The GOP's so far given mixed messages on how it'll respond to voters' sharp rebuke of its platform.

Majority Leader John Thune's suggested he'll entertain Democratic solutions to affordability issues, but he's portrayed the party's policies as radical.

"Republicans are ready and willing to work with our Democrat colleagues," he said last week. "But that does not mean rubber-stamping a leftist agenda. It does not mean standing by while Democrats attempt to dismantle the tax relief that we passed for the American people.

" Democrats have promised to address unpopular provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the legislation Republicans rebranded to the Working Families Tax Cuts, but they haven't committed to scrapping it entirely. , who has the last say on legislation passed by Congress. His legacy will likely factor into his decisions on remedies to the nation's ills.

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Man who jumped fence at Austin elementary school arrested on drug charge, police sayUT Austin plans $3 million temporary parking lot at former Frank Erwin Center site The University of Texas at Austin plans to build a $3 million temporary parking lot on the former Frank Erwin Center site while university officials determine the property's long-term future.