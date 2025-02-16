Democratic Soul-Searching: How to Fight Back in a Time of Chaos

Two LA Times journalists, Mark Z. Barabak and Sammy Roth, offer contrasting perspectives on the best way for Democrats to respond to the chaotic presidency of Donald Trump and the influence of Elon Musk. Barabak argues for a more nuanced approach, choosing battles carefully, while Roth advocates for a relentless resistance to what he sees as a dangerous and reckless agenda.

These are times that try Democratic souls. Shut out of power in Washington and facing an unbridled president taking a sledgehammer to parts of the federal government and a chain saw to others, the existential question for the party and its leaders is how — and how hard — to fight back. Mark Z.

Barabak, a political columnist, and Sammy Roth, who writes about climate issues and helms The Times' Boiling Point podcast and newsletter, have differing perspectives on the best way to respond to the chaos and past several weeks of upheaval, which have been unlike anything the country's seen in living memory. Here they hash things out. Barabak: There's a saying attributed to Mark Zuckerberg — 'Move fast and break things' — that became a manifesto for the moon-shot innovators and buccaneering capitalists of Silicon Valley. Now Trump has brought that mindset to the Oval Office which, I suppose, isn't surprising given the subleasing of his presidency to the hyperactive and assertively transgressive Elon Musk. Roth: Not surprising, but not smart to shrug and act like it's normal or safe, either. Moving fast and breaking things is a fun way to make money in Silicon Valley, but it's a recipe for disaster when you're playing around with a federal government that employs millions of people and undergirds economic and social support systems for hundreds of millions more. Barabak: Agreed. It's hard to say which is the more appalling: the recklessness or the heartlessness with which Musk and his preternaturally powerful posse of 20-somethings are scything their way through Washington. A great many people will suffer; we've already seen that with the cutoff of foreign aid, arguably one of the most effective and least understood of federal programs. Polls routinely show Americans believing as much as a quarter of the federal budget goes to foreign aid when, in fact, it's less than 1%. And we purchase an awful lot of good will with that relatively meager sum; as one military chief told Congress, we can spend a relative pittance now on food and medical relief or shell out a whole lot more later on weapons systems and anti-terrorism efforts. But, alas, soft power is about as fashionable in Trump's red-meat Washington as veganism and green energy. I know the latter is something particularly close to your heart. But let's get to our differences. You seem to favor a no-holds-barred resistance, while I favor what I'd call a more nuanced, choose-your-battles approach. Roth: Well, it's funny you say 'green' energy is close to my heart. I'd say it's close to everyone's hearts, whether they know it or not. Scientists have found air pollution from coal, oil and gas combustion kills millions of people around the world every year, in large part by exacerbating heart disease. The less fossil fuel we burn, the fewer people die. That's even before accounting for all the deaths from worsening heat waves, wildfires and storms spurred by climate change. But, yes, to get back to your question, I don't think 'choosing their battles' is the right approach for Democrats. Partly it's a question of morality. Who or what do you throw under the bus: Trans people? Immigrants? Journalists? Folks on the front lines of the climate crisis, including L.A. County wildfire victims? And who gets to make these decisions? Given Trump's track record, I don't know how many folks are safe. Musk mimicked a 'Heil Hitler' gesture on Inauguration Day. I'm also thinking practically. The Democratic Party put up a hell of a lot more resistance to Trump eight years ago than they have so far this time around. Then they took back the House from Republicans in the 2018 midterms, and they beat Trump in 2020. And it's not like Trump won some resounding victory last year, either. He likes to talk about a mandate, and a lot of Democrats seem to have accepted that idea. But he won the popular vote by a mere 1.5 percentage points. Barabak: No, not exactly a landslide. In fact, it's a pretty middling performance by historical standards. That said, I don't think Democratic pushback is an either/or proposition. And I don't see the party as playing the patsy, either. Democratic attorneys general and their political allies have already bombarded the Trump administration with a megaton of lawsuits, several of which have successfully halted Musk and his co-president's flagrant overreach. For the time being, anyway. And then there is, to give just one example, Gavin Newsom, who's taken what I consider to be a more deliberate and pragmatic approach. California's governor used to be among the loudest and fiercest critics of Trump and national Republicans — 'Where the hell is my party?' he demanded at one point, scolding fellow Democrats for being too timorous in response to the Supreme Court erasure of federal abortion rights. But lately Newsom has largely muzzled himsel





