Democratic Socialists of America candidates are winning big in Southern California

A majority of the candidates backed by local chapters are topping their races, including in L.A., Burbank and Santa Ana.

” nationwide with a wave of wins for Democrats — but there’s been a deeper undercurrent locally with candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

Seven of those candidates are winning their races, including in Los Angeles, Burbank, West Hollywood and Inglewood. Another candidate secured an appointment on a South Bay school district board and the last race in L.A. City Council District 9 is still Tom Hogen-Esch, a professor of political science at California State University, Northridge, told LAist that with more people entering the bloodstream of local politics in L.A.

Also read NYC DSA may push for AOC 2028 presidential bid with scheme to recruit new members

, the region is going to get a more representative electorate that includes a lot of younger voters and renters, for example, which he expects to have had a big impact on election night.

“I think we've entered a new era in L.A. politics where owners of single-family properties — these high propensity voters — are no longer calling the shots anymore,” he said. However, he said he thinks it’s way too soon to expect any kind of radical populist and socialist-leaning policies in the city.by a landslide.

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City Councilmembers Eunisses Hernandez in District 1 and Hugo Soto-Martínez in District 13 also won their racesThe DSA members up for election, Mike Van Gorder and Nolan Southerland, are in second and third out of 13 candidates. Van Gorder and Southerland will join current CouncilmemberJimmy Gomez in the race for the 34th Congressional District, which includes downtown L.A. , Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and Koreatown.

The Highland Park local will be a newcomer to Capitol Hill.at the Central American Resource Center, has earned more than double the number of votes of her challenger. For the Centinela Valley Union High School District Board, current school board member Estefany Castañeda was the Councilmember Benjamin Vazquez was running for reelection in Santa Ana City Council Ward 2. He’s winning with more than 74% as of Wednesday, ahead of his challenger by about 4,000 votes.

In Ward 4, DSA-OC endorsed immigrant rights advocate Sandra De Anda. She’s also winning her race at the time of publication, ahead of incumbent Phil Bacerra with 57.5% of the vote.of the Santa Ana Planning Commission, earned the chapter’s endorsement. She was winning with more than 59% of the vote.in Irvine, which would introduce ranked-choice voting for City Council and mayoral races starting in 2028.

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