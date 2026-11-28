Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Ashik Siddique says the group would work with Donald Trump to pass Medicare for all, funded through taxes.

Seattle bar owner refuses to back down after declaring 'Ladies' Night' is for 'biological women' onlyFun fact: Astronauts' hearts become nearly 10% more spherical in microgravityChris Van Hollen gains celebrity donor backing as Fonda, De Niro and others support ditching Schumer in letterUK antisemitism advisor launches probe into BBC, says culture demands Jewish staffers 'justify' existence Oscar voters' increasing global membership in conflict with its American founding, say some Hollywood insidersHolder says 2028 Democratic presidential candidates must campaign for restoring US as a 'DEI-infused nation'Miles for Military program turns volunteer work into flights home for service membersJudge temporarily blocks FCC from reviewing ABC station licenses amid First Amendment fight Federal judge blocks FCC from reviewing ABC station licenses early as part of agency's spat with networkSonja Shaw rips up Bonta warning after Chino Valley board bars transgender girls from girls’ sportsMs.

Rachel calls Gaza conflict 'f---ed up,' admits she now swears over ongoing warCBS does on-air correction for Reflecting Pool segment Rachel Maddow says getting rid of Electoral College 'doable' for Democrats if they 'swing for the fences' Seattle restaurant owner repeatedly victimized by break-ins says city leaders must make streets saferCraig Carton: Aaron Rodgers will always be a disappointment | The Craig Carton Show Craig Carton Calls Aaron Rodgers Benching A Embarrasing End To A Hall of Fame Career | The Craig Carton ShowNational DSA Co-Chair Ashik Siddique discusses the group's potential backing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2028.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Siddique also addresses political priorities, including Medicare for All. The national co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America said Saturday that his organization is willing to work with President Donald Trump to pass a," Ashik Siddique addressed the projected multitrillion-dollar cost of the healthcare proposal, saying it would be funded through taxes rather than private insurance premiums.