Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman Projected Los Angeles Mayor Winner

Nithya Raman defeats incumbent Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race following controversies over wildfire response and report redactions.

Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman has been projected as the winner of the Los Angeles mayoral election, defeating the incumbent mayor Karen Bass. Decision Desk HQ announced this result on Wednesday night, marking a significant political shift roughly twenty-four hours after the polls closed. The projected vote count shows Raman securing fifty-one point sixty-seven percent of the total ballots cast against Bass's forty-eight point three percent.

Raman Wins Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Raman's victory marks a decisive break from the previous administration and signals voter dissatisfaction with the handling of recent civic crises. The election result reflects a broad coalition of voters who were alienated by the perceived mismanagement of the city's emergency services. This win positions the Democratic Socialist to take office with a mandate for change, having overcome the entrenched political machinery that supported the incumbent.

Also read Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Holds Narrow Lead Over Nithya Raman in 2026 Election

Bass Loses Support Due to Wildfire Response

The electability of Mayor Karen Bass suffered a severe decline in the aftermath of the wildfires in 2025. Despite receiving high-profile endorsements from mainstream Democrats, public trust eroded rapidly as details of the city's emergency response emerged. The controversy centered on the Los Angeles Fire Department report, which revealed significant issues in how the department prepared for extreme weather conditions.

Controversy Over LAFD Report Redactions

The Los Angeles Fire Department released an after-action report that contained multiple deletions and redactions to present a more favorable narrative of the events. One redacted passage removed language stating that the decision not to fully staff and pre-deploy all available crews ahead of extreme winds did not align with department policy. Another deleted section indicated that some fire crews waited more than an hour for an assignment on the day of the fire.

Advertisement

Allegations of Mayor Bass Directing Edits

Two sources with knowledge of the mayor's office stated that Bass directed the removal or softening of key findings to protect the city from legal liabilities. The sources claimed Bass informed then-interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva that the report could expose the city to legal risks if the failures were not addressed. One source explicitly stated that Bass did not tell the truth when she denied involvement in changing the report.

Multiple Drafts and Timeline of Changes

As many as seven drafts of the report were created before the final publication in late 2025. The first draft in August, overseen by Ronnie Villanueva after Bass fired Kristin Crowley, included side notes suggesting the cover photo be changed from flaming palm trees to firefighters at work. The final report renamed a section on failures to primary challenges and removed language about violations of national firefighter safety guidelines.

Next Steps for New Mayor Nithya Raman

Nithya Raman now prepares to assume the mayoralty with a clear focus on restoring transparency and improving emergency preparedness. The incoming administration will likely launch reviews of the fire department's protocols and the procedures surrounding the report's release. Voters expect immediate action to address the systemic issues highlighted by the recent electoral shift.