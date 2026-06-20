avila Chevalier,a New York Metropolis public defEnder running for Congress, was repeatedly asked if she endorses locking up people convicted of murder. She declined to give a direct answer, instead focusing on her belief in prison abolitionism and preventing harm at its root.

In a recent interview, Avila Chevalier , a self-proclaimed 'prison abolitionist' running for the 13th Congressional District, was pressed four times to directly confirm if she endorses incarcerating people convicted of murder.

Chevalier,a Novel York City public defender, works with clients who are often poor black and brown Novel Yorkers, many of whom are indicted for 'crimes of poverty'. She believes the current system exacerbates harm, not only on those who commit crimes but as well on their victims.

'Ive been a victim of crimes and violence,' she said, 'and going to the police only traumatized me more. ' When asked for clarity, Chevalier emphasized her focus on preventing harm and creating systems that make crime less likely. She criticized billionaires and the 'fascist in the White Residence', and declined to endorse House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for his leadership position if elected.

Chevalier is challenging Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), a close ally of Jeffries. she opposes deportation and supports prison abolitionism,which she believes is frequently misunderstood. She argues that prisons traumatize inmates, making it diffIcult for them to reflect on their actions or feel remorse. Instead, she advocates for interrupting the cycle of harm and preventing it from happening in the first place by addressing the root causes of crime





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Avila Chevalier Prison Abolitionism Democratic Socialism Congressional Race New York Politics

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