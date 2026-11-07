Democratic senator-elect calls Trump 'unserious fool' while defending combative political style

Abdul El-Sayed told Pod Save America that Democrats must treat Trump as an 'unserious fool' and stop clinging to outdated political decorum.

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Then you won the race by seven points. People are still calling you cocky," podcast host Jon Favreau said during his interview with El-Sayed.

Also read Senator-Designate Abdul El-Sayed Defies Trump and Vance Religious Attacks on The View

"I think there is a responsibility that we have to engage with as the unserious fool that he is,"Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, speaks at the Michigan Democratic Nominating Convention in Lansing, Mich. , on Aug. 29, 2026. El-Sayed’s response sheds light on his view of his own campaign and the tone that he believes Democrats need to adopt to counter Trump’s presence in American politics.

It also raises questions of whether El-Sayed’s campaign strategies will yield results in Congress. In his view, Trump has changed the style of acceptable communication. In turn, he accused Democrats of being hesitant to abandon a kind of decorum to fight fire with fire.

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"I just think there’s a responsibility for us to walk out of 'The West Wing' episode that our politics used to feel like and into the reality of where we are," El-Sayed said, referring to a a television drama known for its idealistic portrayal of American politics. "I say that because if you’ve ever watched a bully in a room, if you don’t stand up to the bully, it’s not like the bully will just go away.

The bully just gets stronger," El-Sayed said. During his campaign, El-Sayed repeatedly pointed a finger at Trump for, in his view, ushering in a new age of political rhetoric. But that view also preceded his Senate bid. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Ocean Center Arena on Oct. 30, 2026 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

"These are terrorists; we have to call them that. We have to recognize that that is what the face of terrorism looks like right now. We have to step up against it," El-Sayed said.

"We gotta ask: why are these people getting radicalized? Well, there must be some radical, extremist cleric out there who may be tweeting up a storm about all the things that they think need to be done, like liberating Michigan.

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" Although President Donald Trump did not call for any kind of violence against Whitmer, El-Sayed said he believed the president was at least partially responsible, pointing to a tweet Trump had made six months before the discovered plot. "LIBERATE MICHIGAN! " Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, the social media platform now known as X. The post was one of a series calling to"liberate" Virginia and Minnesota from COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Democratic governors.

Even so, El-Sayed called the posts emblematic of a cultural toxicity that had made violence more likely.

"The idea that people would threaten her safety because she was willing to stand up to keep us all healthy is, to me, the example of what the kind of toxicity that we see out of Donald Trump creates," El-Sayed said. Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan Abdul El-Sayed takes questions from reporters after a campaign rally on Oct. 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

A spokesperson for El-Sayed did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether he believed in a red line for what kind of rhetoric Democrats should refrain from using. Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.