Democratic Senate Hopeful in Maine Hand-Picked by Socialist Operatives

Graham Platner, Maine's likely Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, was selected by a pair of socialist political operatives who discovered him through the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) network. Despite controversies, Platner maintains a slight lead over incumbent Sen. Susan Collins in a general election.

Graham Platner , Maine's presumptive Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, was personally selected by a duo of socialist political operatives who discovered him through the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) network.

Daniel Moraff, a Yale Law graduate, and his fiancée Leanne Fan, an alumna of Harvard and UC Berkeley, met while working for Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2020. Known as 'champagne socialists' and hardcore DSA members, they previously backed Nebraska Senate hopeful Dan Osborn and 'Squad' member Rep. Summer Lee.

Initially, they considered local union boss Chris Williams for Maine's Senate race but changed their minds due to Williams' past issues. Moraff and Fan, who own Dark Forest consulting firm, tracked down Platner's mother at her restaurant after hearing his name from local progressives. Platner, a leader of the DSA-affiliated Acadia Action group, was then contacted. Moraff, who honed his political skills in Pittsburgh, transformed the local DSA chapter post-2016 and influenced the Democratic Party.

He argued in a 2017 essay that socialists should infiltrate the Democratic Party. Despite controversies, Platner maintains a slight lead over incumbent Sen. Susan Collins in a general election, according to a recent poll.

However, voters may still see him on the Democrat ballot in next Tuesday's primary due to his recent controversies





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