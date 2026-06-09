Democratic Senate Candidate James Talarico Advocates for Safe Storage Laws and Universal Background Checks

U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico (D) suggested that mandating safe gun storage and banning private sales through universal background checks are common‑sense measures. He expressed support for the Second Amendment while comparing gun regulations to permit requirements for First Amendment assemblies. Talarico also aims to raise the minimum age for purchasing AR‑15 style rifles. Critics contend such checks infringe on long‑standing private sales and may not deter determined attackers.

During a recent appearance on the Unity Over Division podcast, U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico (D) outlined his stance on gun control , describing certain measures as common sense.

Talarico affirmed his belief in the Second Amendment, stating that he does not pick and choose among the Bill of Rights and supports the Second Amendment as strongly as the First. He drew a parallel between requiring permits for First Amendment assemblies and implementing gun safety regulations. Talarico emphasized the need for safe storage laws and universal background checks to keep communities safe.

His campaign website further indicates plans to raise the minimum purchase age for AR-15s and other semiautomatic rifles. Critics argue that universal background checks would effectively criminalize private gun sales, a practice dating back to 1791, and may not prevent determined attackers from obtaining firearms. The proposal reflects a broader debate over balancing gun rights with public safety measures.

The text also includes background on the author, a political analyst with expertise in military history, who identifies as a lever‑action enthusiast in an AR‑15 era and contributes to Breitbart News and Armed American Radio





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