Democratic Republic of Congo Cancel Pre-World Cup Training Camp Due to Ebola Outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo has cancelled their pre-World Cup training camp scheduled to take place in Kinshasa due to an ongoing Ebola outbreak. The decision was made due to recent travel restrictions implemented by the United States banning entry from non-Americans who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan in the last 21 days.

Democratic Republic of Congo have cancelled a pre-World Cup training camp due to an Ebola virus outbreak, weeks before they are due to travel to the United States .

The camp had been due to take place in their capital city Kinshasa, with plans for an open training session and a send off event including the country's president Felix Tshisekedi. Plans have been scrapped after an Ebola outbreak in the east of the country, with 600 suspected cases and 139 deaths in DR Congo having been reported.

The World Health Organisation stated that the outbreak is a 'public health emergency of international concern', but does not meet the criteria of a pandemic. DR Congo scrapped their training camp as a result, with their national team set to meet up in Belgium to continue preparations for the World Cup.

'Originally scheduled to take place in the capital on May 26, the Leopards' public training session will not be held after all. DR Congo have been forced to cancel a pre-World Cup training camp in their capital city DR Congo are set to play at the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1974





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Democratic Republic of Congo Cancel Pre-World Cup Training Camp Due to Ebola OutbreakThe Democratic Republic of Congo has cancelled their pre-World Cup training camp scheduled to take place in Kinshasa due to an ongoing Ebola outbreak. The decision was made due to recent travel restrictions implemented by the United States banning entry from non-Americans who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan in the last 21 days.

Read more »