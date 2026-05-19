Democratic Primary Runoff for Fort Bend County Judge; Incumbent Daniel Wong in Challenging Position.

Dexter McCoy, a Precinct 4 commissioner, is facing off against Rachelle Carter in a Democratic primary runoff for Fort Bend County judge. Originally appointed as interim county judge, Daniel Wong has faced criticism for bypassing the ballot box to install himself. McCoy believes that voters are energized with the situation and that a Democrat can still win in November.

Dexter McCoy, a product of Fort Bend County schools and a former Obama staffer, is facing Rachelle Carter in a Democratic primary runoff for Fort Bend County judge.

The incumbent, Daniel Wong, an engineer and former Sugar Land City Council member, was appointed last month as interim county judge and now stands as the incumbent on the ballot for the November election. Despite not winning an election, Wong is the incumbent on the ballot and is currently presiding over the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court.

McCoy believes that a Democrat can win in November, stating that people are exhausted with high gas prices and the tactics used by Republicans to take political power away from the voters





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