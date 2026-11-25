Democrats slammed Jensen Huang's Nvidia return after his affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Critics cite Eric Swalwell. Is it fair?

For the better part of six years, Democratic leaders had a ready answer whenever Republicans said the name Christine Fang. Eric Swalwell had been warned by the FBI.

He had cut her off. He had helped investigators. He had never been charged. Asked in December 2020 whether the California U.S. congressman's ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative worried her, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters: "Well, I don't have any concern about Mr. Swalwell.

Also read Jensen Huang went to war with Washington — and won a path to China

" She added that once lawmakers were warned about the overtures in 2015, "that was the end of any communication. " Now a different man's relationship with a different woman suspected of working for Beijing has drawn a sharper response. Leading Democrats have called Nvidia's decision to reinstate him "reckless" and "indefensible.

" Some on the right have seized on the contrast. "Democrats allowed him to stay on the intelligence committee after he was caught," Derrick Evans, a former Republican state lawmaker in West Virginia, wrote on X. The comparison has become one of the sharpest lines of attack in the fight over Jensen Huang, the Nvidia co-founder who resigned as chief executive on November 12 and was reinstated 11 days later after President Donald Trump lobbied the company's board.

But it cuts both ways. Trump has defended Huang after years of ridiculing Swalwell over Fang, and some Republicans have broken with the president over the reinstatement. Huang's Ouster and Return Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair in a November 8 memo to employees, after reports tied him to Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based buyer of Nvidia chips. The two are not related.

U.S. intelligence officials believed she had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. But CNN has reported that officials are divided over that evidence and that it falls short of proving she spied. No publicly disclosed evidence has established that Jensen Huang knowingly helped Chinese intelligence. He stepped down under mounting pressure.

On Monday, Nvidia's board voted unanimously to bring him back, saying his return "poses no national security risk.

" The White House has said Trump was directly involved. "President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board. We have to protect our geniuses," communications director Steven Cheung told Newsweek. Democrats condemned the decision.

Some Republicans did too. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the incoming speaker, called the decision "indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible" in a statement and promised a "swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation.

" Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon warned that "our national security is for sale. " Senator Chris Coons of Delaware criticized the return of "the guy who was having an affair with a Chinese spy. " Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona wants Congress to examine "what stock positions took place before the announcement. " Representative Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican, wrote on X that "Jensen Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy.

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" Swalwell and Christine Fang In December 2020, Axios reported that Fang, a suspected Chinese operative, had raised money for Swalwell and helped place an intern in his office. He had cut ties after an FBI warning in 2015 and was never charged. Democratic leaders stood by him. Swalwell has said the case was briefed to Republican Speaker John Boehner, and that Republican Speaker Paul Ryan later reappointed him to the Intelligence Committee.

When McCarthy moved to bar him from the Intelligence Committee in 2023, Jeffries renominated him, writing there was no "precedent or justification" for rejecting him. That changed in April 2026, when multiple women accused him of misconduct ranging from unwanted advances to rape. He denied the allegations. Fellow Democrats urged him to resign, and he left Congress and the governor's race.

In August, declassified FBI records showed he had told agents in 2015 that he had "physical relations" with Fang "on a handful of occasions.

" The files show agents investigated allegations that Fang traded access to Swalwell and internships in his office for campaign contributions, but found no evidence that he committed a federal corruption crime. Newsweek reached out to Swalwell's attorney for comment. Is the Comparison Fair? Journalist Glenn Greenwald, a longtime Swalwell critic, predicted on X that Democrats would spend the next two years "attacking Trump from the right on China.

" Some criticism has been aimed at Trump himself. Laura Loomer, the conservative activist, broke with Trump over the reinstatement, asking why anyone was pretending Huang's case differed from what "we all attacked @ericswalwell for.

" Trump has drawn the opposite distinction. Swalwell's case was different, he told CNBC on Monday, adding: "With Jensen, I don't believe that's true.

" Swalwell's defenders have argued that the Fang files were made public for political reasons. Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, called the push to release them "plain weaponization of the FBI for partisan political purposes.

" After the release, Swalwell's attorney, Sara Azari, said the facts had not changed: "Only the political motive for publicizing them has. " The two cases also differ in several ways. Swalwell, by every public account, ended contact once the FBI warned him, and investigators never brought a case. Much of the scrutiny of Jensen Huang has focused less on the relationship than on whether advanced chips reached China.

U.S. authorities have examined whether Megaspeed helped Chinese firms illegally obtain Nvidia processors, and the company has denied diverting chips. Democrats have also focused on the administration's role. Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed Trump in May on intelligence that Alice Huang could be a Chinese operative, according to The New York Times.

Trump has said he didn't hear about the concerns at the time, though he acknowledged they "could have been mentioned," adding, "Certainly, it didn't make much of an impact on me.

" Jeffries' statement Monday called for an investigation of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and the Commerce Department. He accused them of a "corrupt abuse of power.

" The department, which oversees chip export controls, has faced criticism from within the administration: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this month he was frustrated by Commerce's delay in restricting Nvidia chip exports to Megaspeed. Newsweek reached out to Jeffries' office for comment. Jensen Huang is scheduled to testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3 and is also expected to sit for a closed-door interview with three House committees.

Democrats have said they will open their own investigations into the reinstatement when they take control of Congress in January. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Jason Lemon and Edward T. CumminsFor the better part of six years, Democratic leaders had a ready answer whenever Republicans said the name Christine Fang.had been warned by the FBI.

He had cut her off. He had helped investigators. He had never been charged. Asked in December 2020 whether the California U.S. congressman's ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative worried her, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:"Well, I don't have any concern about Mr. Swalwell.

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" She added that once lawmakers were warned about the overtures in 2015,"that was the end of any communication. " Now a different man's relationship with a different woman suspected of working for Beijing has drawn a sharper response. Leading Democrats have calledSome on the right have seized on the contrast.

"Democrats allowed him to stay on the intelligence committee after he was caught," Derrick Evans, a former Republican state lawmaker in West Virginia,, the Nvidia co-founder who resigned as chief executive on November 12 and was reinstated 11 days later after President Donald Trump lobbied the company's board. But it cuts both ways.

Trump has defended Huang after years ofHuang acknowledged an extramarital affair in a November 8 memo to employees, after reports tied him to Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based buyer of Nvidia chips. The two are not related. U.S. intelligence officials believed she hadthat officials are divided over that evidence and that it falls short of proving she spied. No publicly disclosed evidence has established that Jensen Huang knowingly helped Chinese intelligence.under mounting pressure.

On Monday, Nvidia's board voted unanimously to bring him back, saying his return"poses no national security risk.

" The White House has said Trump was directly involved. "President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board. We have to protect our geniuses," communications director Steven Cheung Democrats condemned the decision. Some Republicans did too.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the incoming speaker, called the decision"indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible""our national security is for sale.

" Senator Chris Coons of Delaware criticized the return of"the guy who was having an affair with a Chinese. " Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona wants Congress to examine"what stock positions took place before the announcement. " Representative Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican,that Fang, a suspected Chinese operative, had raised money for Swalwell and helped place an intern in his office.

He had cut ties after an FBI warning in 2015 and was never charged.the case was briefed to Republican Speaker John Boehner, and that Republican Speaker Paul Ryan later reappointed him to the Intelligence Committee. When McCarthy moved to bar him from the Intelligence Committee in 2023, JeffriesThat changed in April 2026, when multiple women accused him of misconduct ranging from unwanted advances to rape. He denied the allegations.

Fellow Democratsin 2015 that he had"physical relations" with Fang"on a handful of occasions.

" The files show agents investigated allegations that Fang traded access to Swalwell and internships in his office for campaign contributions, but found no evidence that he committed a federal corruption crime.that Democrats would spend the next two years"attacking Trump from the right on China. " Some criticism has been aimed at Trump himself. Laura Loomer, the conservative activist,Swalwell's defenders have argued that the Fang files were made public for political reasons.

Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee,the push to release them"plain weaponization of the FBI for partisan political purposes.

" After the release, Swalwell's attorney, Sara Azari,The two cases also differ in several ways. Swalwell, by every public account, ended contact once the FBI warned him, and investigators never brought a case. Much of the scrutiny of Jensen Huang has focused less on the relationship than on whether advanced chips. U.S. authorities have examined whether Megaspeed helped Chinese firms illegally obtain Nvidia processors, and the company has denied diverting chips.

Democrats have also focused on the administration's role. Secretary of State Marco Rubiohe didn't hear about the concerns at the time, though he acknowledged they"could have been mentioned," adding,"Certainly, it didn't make much of an impact on me.

" Jeffries' statement Monday called for an investigation of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and the Commerce Department. He accused them of a"corrupt abuse of power.

" The department, which oversees chip export controls, has faced criticism from within the administration: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this month he was frustrated by Commerce'spublicly before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3 and is also expected to sit for a closed-door interview with three House committees. Democrats have said they will open their own investigations into the reinstatement when they take control of Congress in January.