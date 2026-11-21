Senators Kim and Schiff and Governors Hochul and Pritzker honored Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20, citing rising violence despite FBI data showing a decline in hate crimes.

Democratic political leaders utilized social media platforms on November 20 to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day dedicated to honoring the memory of transgender individuals who have been lost to anti-transgender violence. Sens. Andy Kim of New Jersey and Adam Schiff of California, alongside New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, issued joint and individual statements emphasizing the need for justice and safety.

Political Figures Cite Rising Violence

Sens. Andy Kim and Adam Schiff led the charge in condemning what they described as an epidemic of bigotry. Schiff argued that the transgender community has faced increasing hate and violence, specifically attributing this trend to the demonization by the Trump administration. He stated his pride in standing against these sentiments and committing to a safer future.

Also read Colorado schools shouldn’t check student athletes gender despite transgender ban, state officials say

Representative Rashida Tlaib echoed these sentiments, mourning lives stolen by anti-trans violence and demanding a world where every person can live authentically. She emphasized the importance of standing up for neighbors and speaking out against hate, framing the observance as a reminder to seek out those in need of support.

Gov Hochul and Pritzker Call for Dignity

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York highlighted the families and loved ones left behind, honoring the memory of those cut short by hatred. She committed to fighting for a future where everyone can live without fear and be treated with dignity, asserting that every individual deserves to know they belong.

Advertisement

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker joined the collective voice, stating that the transgender community has faced increasing hate and violence. His message focused on the tragic loss of life and the urgent need to address the root causes of this hostility to ensure visibility and respect for all members of the community.

Data Challenges Narrative of Rising Threats

While political leaders focused on the perceived rise in hostility, statistical reports present a contrasting view of the safety landscape. Advocates for Trans Equality, cited by the Boston Globe, noted that the number of violent deaths against transgender individuals has fallen nearly 50 percent from 53 in 2023 to 27 in 2025.

Further complicating the narrative of rising danger, the Human Rights Campaign found a peak in deaths in 2021 of 47, which fell to 27 the following year. Additionally, Federal FBI hate crimes data indicates a decline in the abuse of trans people between 2024 and 2025, suggesting that the immediate threat level may be decreasing rather than escalating.

Academic Research Provides Historical Context

Broader academic research also offers nuanced perspectives on the safety of transgender individuals. A study on the National Institutes of Health's PubMed, titled "Homicide Rates of Transgender Individuals in the United States: 2010-2014," revealed that the overall homicide rate for transgender individuals was likely lower than that of cisgender individuals.

Advertisement

The study, which found eight of twelve relative risk estimates below 1.0, did note that homicide rates for young transfeminine Black and Latina residents were almost certainly higher than their cisgender comparators. This data underscores the complex demographic realities behind broader statistical trends.

International Reactions and Social Media Discourse

The observance of Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20 also sparked international commentary. On November 14, British author J.K. Rowling responded to a video of a transgender male threatening to punch a woman for refusing bathroom access.

Rowling questioned the priorities of those supporting access to single-sex spaces, asking why women should care more about keeping a man happy than about the women he is threatening to punch. This incident highlights the ongoing cultural debates surrounding gender identity and public spaces that persist alongside annual remembrances.