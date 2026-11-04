Democratic Judges Elected to NYC Civil Court in All Boroughs Except Staten Island

New York City voters confirmed Democratic wins for Civil Court judgeships in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx, while Staten Island retained its Republican bench. The elections secured long-standing incumbents and new appointees across four boroughs with uncontested or competitive races.

New York City voters have decisively reinforced the Democratic hold on the Civil Court bench across four of the five boroughs, rejecting Republican challengers in contested races and allowing incumbent Democrats to secure their positions without opposition in others. The election results confirm a significant shift in the local judicial landscape, with Democratic candidates winning in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx, while Staten Island remains the sole exception where Republicans maintained control.

Manhattan Judicial Retention and Incumbent Success

Josh Hanshaft, Emily Morales-Minerva, and a third candidate secured reelection to the Manhattan Civil Court benches through uncontested Democratic primaries, effectively guaranteeing their victory in the general election. Hanshaft garnered 319,780 votes representing 30.83 percent of the total, while Morales-Minerva received 338,217 votes for 32.61 percent. A third incumbent obtained 367,345 votes, accounting for 35.42 percent of the electorate in the Manhattan district.

Also read Queens voters elect three Democrats to Civil Court bench – including one controversial choice

Hanshaft returns to the bench for a second ten-year term after first being elected in 2016, though his judicial tenure has been marked by a complex career path that includes a reassignment to Criminal Court shortly after his initial Civil Court victory. Prior to his judicial service, he spent eighteen years as a prosecutor in the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office and three years as a legislative attorney for the New York City Council, bringing extensive litigation experience to his current role.

Morales-Minerva also returns for a second ten-year term following her initial 2016 election, having navigated a similar trajectory of reassignment away from the Civil Court to the Bronx Family Court. During her time in Family Court, she presided over custody disputes and other Family Law matters before being transferred back to Manhattan to resume her Civil Court duties. Her background includes serving as a court attorney and law clerk for the New York State Court of Appeals and the Manhattan Civil Court, where she advocated for access to justice initiatives.

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Brooklyn Court Appointments and Professional Backgrounds

Four Democratic candidates won uncontested seats on the Brooklyn Civil Court, reflecting a unified party victory in a borough that saw no Republican opposition for these specific judicial benches. The winners secured vote shares ranging from 24.21 percent to 26.08 percent, with vote totals climbing as high as 452,857 for the leading candidate in the district. These results ensure continuity for the Brooklyn judicial system, which handles a dense volume of housing, commercial, and civil disputes.

One of the newly confirmed judges spent eleven years as a court attorney and referee in Brooklyn courts, gaining extensive experience across Housing, Civil, Family, and Criminal Courts. Her legal career includes drafting decisions in Surrogate Court matters involving wills and trusts, handling personal injury and commercial litigation in Supreme Court, and managing consumer debt cases in Civil Court. She also practiced as a solo attorney for sixteen years, including work with the Administration for Children's Services.

Another appointed judge brings nearly two decades of public service law experience to the bench, currently serving as a principal law clerk in the Brooklyn Supreme Civil Court. Her responsibilities have included drafting judicial opinions and managing courtrooms that hear labor, vehicle, and personal injury cases. She has also served as an arbitrator in small claims court since 2022, making binding decisions on low-value disputes involving property damage and landlord-tenant conflicts.

Staten Island Remains a Republican Stronghold

Staten Island stands as the only borough where Democratic candidates failed to win Civil Court seats, highlighting the distinct political polarization that persists in this part of New York City. Unlike Manhattan and Brooklyn, where Democrats ran uncontested, Staten Island featured competitive races against Republican candidates who successfully defended their judicial positions against Democratic challengers.

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The contrast between Staten Island and the other boroughs underscores the varying levels of partisan competition across the city. While Manhattan and Brooklyn saw Democrats secure their seats without general election challenges, Staten Island voters opted to maintain the Republican representation on their Civil Court bench, reflecting the borough's unique political dynamics and voter preferences in local judicial elections.

Impact on Judicial Operations and Future Tenure

The election outcomes will directly influence the administration of justice in New York City for the next decade, as the newly confirmed judges begin or continue their ten-year terms on the Civil Court benches. These judges will preside over a wide array of cases including landlord-tenant disputes, consumer debt, small claims, and personal injury lawsuits that affect residents and businesses across the city.

The retention of experienced incumbents like Hanshaft and Morales-Minerva brings stability to the court system, given their prior experience with criminal and family court reassignments that provide them with a broad perspective on the legal system. Their continued service ensures that cases involving housing stability and civil rights will be handled by judges with deep institutional knowledge and established records in their respective fields.