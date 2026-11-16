Circuit Court Judge David Carpenter is facing scrutiny over past decisions to release violent offenders while criticizing Alabama's Aniah's Law, which allows denial of bail for certain violent crimes.

A Democratic Alabama judge facing mounting scrutiny over past decisions to release violent offenders is criticizing a state law that allows defendants charged with certain violent crimes to be denied bail.

Judge Criticizes Aniah's Law

Circuit Court Judge David Carpenter called Alabama's Aniah's Law a direct assault on constitutional rights. He argued that defendants should not be held indefinitely based solely on criminal charges, citing the constitutional presumption of innocence. In a social media post, Carpenter argued that critics of government overreach involving license plate cameras, such as Flock cameras, are not equally concerned about expanded pretrial detention laws.

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Can someone explain to me why the people who are so alarmed that a flock camera might spot their car on a public road, and they call that government overreach, are silent on the fact that voters across the country keep overwhelmingly passing new laws to empower the government to hold you in jail indefinitely on the basis of a charge only, Carpenter said. These laws, like Alabama's Aniah's Law, are a direct assault on the Constitutional guarantee of the presumption of innocence.

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But no one is talking about this at all, much less expressing the hysteria associated with having a camera see a license plate, he said. Although Aniah's Law was originally passed in 2022, Alabama voters approved a major constitutional amendment this year expanding the law to cover additional offenses. The expansion added attempted murder, solicitation or conspiracy to commit murder, and discharging a firearm or explosives into an occupied dwelling, building or vehicle.

Carpenter has faced controversy over several judicial decisions over the years. Local outlet 1819 News reported that he previously described himself online as a far left, liberal, progressive, democratic socialist. In April 2023, Carpenter approved a plea deal for Damien McDaniel, who was arrested in 2019 for shooting two people in a car when he was 17 years old, 1819 News reported.

Carpenter Released Serial Shooter

After being released from jail, McDaniel allegedly went on a 14-month shooting spree across Alabama, killing 18 people and injuring more than 30 others. Damien McDaniel, 22, is connected to more than a dozen murders in the Birmingham, Alabama, area since July 2023, according to city police. Carpenter approved a plea deal for McDaniel before his alleged shooting spree left 18 dead.

Carpenter also granted bond to Raukeem Cunningham in connection with the 2022 shooting death of a teenage girl, the outlet reported. While out on bond, Cunningham was arrested and charged with fatally shooting three people at a Bessemer gas station in 2024, prompting the revocation of his original bond.

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In addition, Carpenter reportedly dismissed a 2015 rape charge against Fredrick Terrenda Hampton in 2019, according to reports. The dismissal came just two days before Hampton met Paighton Houston, who later disappeared. Her body was found buried behind a home after she died of an accidental overdose. Frederick Hampton, 50, was wanted in the disappearance of Paighton Houston, left, last seen leaving a Birmingham, Alabama, bar on Dec. 30.

AG Investigates Hampton Ruling

Her body was found two weeks later. Hampton pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse in connection with Houston's death, and Carpenter gave him a 20-year split sentence with only three years to serve in custody, the outlet said. Houston's mother ultimately asked Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall to investigate Carpenter over his decision to release Hampton, whom critics described as a repeat sex offender.

During his campaign for judicial office, Carpenter said one of his major goals was to reform the criminal justice system in Alabama. If elected, I will work to reduce the number of repeat offenders while addressing the expensive problem of prison overcrowding in Alabama, he said.