Avila Chevalier's campaign has been accused of violating federal law by offEring voters a free ice cream in exchange for proof of early voting. The campaign's promotion has sparked controversy, with some accusing them of attempting to bribe voters.

A Democratic hopeful in New York's House race, Avila Chevalier , has been accused of violating federal law by offering voters a free ice cream in exchange for proof of early voting.

The campaign's promotion, which was posted on Instagram, instructed voters to show their 'I Voted' sticker to the campaign in exchange for a token that can be redeemed for a free cup of ice cream at Sugar Hill Creamery, a handmade ice cream business located in Harlem. The campaign does not require proof of voting for Avila Chevalier and the token can be usEd by anyone who has voted early, regardless of which candidate they voted for.

This move has sparked controversy, with some accusing the campaign of attempting to bribe voters. federal law states that offering gifts to voters in exchange for their votes is illegal, and campaigns are not allowed to offer any form of compensation for voting or not voting. Avila Chevalier's campaign has been endorsed by Novel York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a progressive Democrat who has been a vocal supporter of the campaign. avila Chevalier is running to unseat Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairman Adriano Espaillat, a close ally of Home Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. espaillat has significant backing from Democratic groups, including the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The Latino Victory Fund and BOLD America political organizations have also pledged to support his bid. Avila Chevalier's campaign has stated that they reached out to Sugar Hill Creamery about setting up a giveaway, and that the business has done similar programs for other community partners in the past. The campaign claims that the giveaway is intended to encourage people to vote and participate in the democratic process, and that it is not an attempt to bribe voters.

However, some have raised concerns that the campaign's actions may be seen as an attempt to influence voters and undermine the integrity of the democratic process. The controversy surrounding Avila Chevalier's campaign has sparked a wider debate about the role of money and influence in politics, and the need for greater transparency and accountability in campaigns.

As the 2024 election season heats up, this controversy is likely to continue to play out in the public eye, and may have significant implications for the future of politics in New York and beyond





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Avila Chevalier Democratic Hopeful Free Ice Cream Giveaway Federal Law Voting Rights

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