Democratic Governors Push Electoral College Compact After 2026 Midterms

Following the 2026 midterms, Democratic leaders in key states discuss joining the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact to bypass the Electoral College. Explore the political and legal implications.

Following the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, Democratic leaders across several pivotal states are advancing efforts to alter the mechanism for electing the U.S. president. Wisconsin Governor David Crowley and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro have signaled strong support for joining the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. This coalition seeks to bypass the traditional Electoral College system by awarding all electoral votes from member states to the candidate who wins the most votes nationwide.

Strategic Electoral College Shifts

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact operates by having member states pledge their electoral votes to the national popular vote winner. Currently, eighteen states with a combined total of 209 electoral votes have joined the agreement. To take effect, states controlling a majority of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency must join. The recent Democratic sweep in the 2026 elections provides a potential pathway to reach this critical threshold by adding significant electoral weight from newly controlled statehouses.

Also read Texas’ CFP Future Could Look Very Different After Reported 24-Team Expansion

During the November 3, 2026, election night, Democrats secured full control of state governments in six states that collectively hold 71 electoral votes. These states include Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Minnesota had previously joined the compact in 2023 while under full Democratic control, contributing ten electoral votes to the coalition. The addition of the newly flipped states could potentially push the coalition past the 270-vote barrier, depending on legislative action in the remaining key states.

Key Governors Voice Support

Wisconsin Governor David Crowley, who now controls the state legislature for the first time in sixteen years, expressed immediate interest in pursuing this change. Speaking on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, Crowley stated that he is interested in having conversations with the state legislature to potentially eliminate the Electoral College. His comments reflect a desire to utilize the party's newfound majority to reshape the presidential election process within Wisconsin.

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Similarly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a likely contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, voiced support for the compact. Speaking on a liberal podcast over the weekend, Shapiro affirmed that the national popular vote makes sense and indicated he would work with lawmakers to determine the appropriate mechanism for moving forward. Pennsylvania holds 19 electoral votes, making its participation crucial for reaching the 270-vote requirement alongside Wisconsin and two other states from the remaining flips in Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada.

Regional Disagreements and Legal Hurdles

Not all Democratic governors are ready to commit to the compact immediately. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs declined to state whether she favors her state joining the coalition during a television interview on Monday, November 4, 2026. Her office declined further comment, but Hobbs emphasized that immediate priorities include addressing affordability, lowering costs, securing the border, protecting water resources, and maintaining public education funding.

Historical precedent in Nevada also suggests potential obstacles. In 2019, former Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak vetoed a measure to join the compact, arguing it would diminish the influence of smaller-population states like Nevada in national elections. Although Democrats passed another measure in 2023, they could not bypass the Republican governor at that time. The incoming administration of newly elected Democratic Governor Aaron Ford did not respond to requests for comment regarding the state's stance.

Legal challenges are also expected to arise if the compact proceeds. Conservative groups are almost certain to contest the move, potentially taking the case to the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court. The outcome of such legal battles would determine whether the compact can legally override state-specific electoral vote allocations. Despite these hurdles, proponents remain optimistic that the recent electoral shifts provide the necessary political capital to pursue the strategy.

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Historical Context and Voter Impact

The push for a national popular vote gained significant traction among Democrats after Republican George W. Bush won the 2000 presidential election via the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote to Al Gore. The movement gained further momentum in 2016 when Donald Trump won the White House while losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. Supporters argue that the current system allows candidates to ignore large portions of the country by focusing only on swing states.

Patrick Rosenstiel, a Republican strategist in Minnesota and senior consultant to the popular vote movement, argues that the compact is not inherently partisan. He noted that Minnesota has reliably voted Democratic in presidential elections for decades, rendering his own vote essentially meaningless in determining the outcome. Rosenstiel stated that a national popular vote would force campaigns to focus on every persuadable voter in every precinct across the nation, rather than concentrating resources on a handful of competitive regions.

Occasionally, Republican-majority legislative chambers, including the Oklahoma Senate, have passed proposals to join the compact, though these bills have not progressed further. The strategy aims to create a level playing field where every vote carries equal weight regardless of geographic location. If enacted, the compact would fundamentally remake the battle for the presidency, shifting focus from regional swing states to a national popular vote count.