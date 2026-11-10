National Popular Vote Compact Hits 270 Electoral Votes After 2026 Midterms

Democratic wins in six states could revive the National Popular Vote compact, now at 222 Electoral College votes, and face Supreme Court challenges.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact has reached the critical threshold of 270 electoral votes following the November 3, 2026 midterm elections. This milestone means the agreement is now legally poised to take effect for the upcoming presidential election if no successful constitutional challenge stops it. The compact requires member states to award their electoral votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote rather than the winner within their own borders.

Six states flipped to full Democratic control in the recent elections, adding 71 electoral votes to the existing pool. These states are Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. With these additions, the total number of participating states now represents exactly the majority needed to override the traditional state-by-state electoral system. The move effectively neuter the Electoral College by requiring a candidate to win the nationwide popular vote to secure the presidency.

Also read Democratic Governors Push Electoral College Compact After 2026 Midterms

Wisconsin Governor David Crowley immediately signaled his support for the initiative upon taking office. He stated that he wants to do away with the current Electoral College system entirely. Crowley noted that having a legislature controlled by his party for the first time in sixteen years allows him to pursue this change seriously. He expressed interest in working with state lawmakers to pass the necessary legislation during the upcoming session.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also voiced strong support for the plan. As a likely contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, Shapiro argued that the national popular vote makes logical sense. He told listeners on a liberal podcast that his views have not changed and he intends to work with the newly Democratic legislature to find the right mechanism for implementation. His stance adds significant political weight to the effort from a high-profile figure.

Not all incoming governors are as enthusiastic about joining the compact. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs declined to commit her state to the agreement during a television interview. She stated that she is currently focused on pressing issues like the cost of living rather than electoral reform. Her hesitation highlights the uncertainty surrounding the support among some new Democratic leaders despite the overall shift in power.

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Legal opponents are already preparing to fight the implementation of the compact. Conservative groups argue that the plan disenfranchises voters in member states by allowing results in other states to override local choices. Tyler August, the Republican leader in the Wisconsin Assembly, criticized the move as an undermining of the constitutional balance. He insisted that the Constitution gives states a voice in choosing the president for specific reasons.

The compact faces potential scrutiny from the conservative-majority Supreme Court. Legal experts warn that the plan could violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment due to varying ballot structures across states. Some scholars argue that states cannot join a compact that changes core constitutional duties without congressional approval. These legal hurdles could delay or prevent the compact from taking effect in the next election cycle.

Supporters of the compact point to past elections where the popular vote winner lost the presidency as justification for the change. The idea gained traction after George W. Bush won in 2000 and Donald Trump won in 2016 under similar circumstances. Patrick Rosenstiel, a Republican strategist involved in the movement, argued that the concept is not inherently partisan. He believes it forces campaigns to focus on every persuadable voter across the nation rather than just swing states.

Minnesota had previously joined the compact in 2023 when Democrats held full control of the state government. That earlier action contributed to the current total but was insufficient to reach the 270-vote threshold alone. The addition of the five new states in 2026 finally brought the group to the required majority. This expansion marks a significant shift in how presidential campaigns might operate in the near future.

Opponents continue to raise concerns about the practical implications of the change. They argue that it diminishes the influence of smaller-population states in national elections. Nevada's previous experience serves as a cautionary tale for supporters. In 2019, then-Governor Steve Sisolak vetoed a measure to join the compact despite Democratic legislative majorities. He cited concerns about the diminished influence of smaller states as his primary reason for the veto.

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The incoming administration of Nevada Governor Aaron Ford did not respond to requests for comment regarding the state's position. This lack of clarity leaves Nevada's participation uncertain despite its inclusion in the recent Democratic gains. The situation underscores the complex political landscape surrounding the compact. Different states have different histories and political dynamics that affect their willingness to participate.

Republicans are using their diminished power in some areas to push back against the change. They argue that the compact violates the intent of the Founding Fathers. Analysts from the America First Policy Institute wrote that the change disenfranchises voters and undermines the constitutional structure. Their arguments are likely to form the basis of any legal challenges filed in court.

The timeline for implementation remains tight. Newly elected legislators will convene at the start of the year to consider the legislation. Supporters believe they can pass the bills quickly given their new majorities. However, the prospect of immediate legal challenges looms large. Any delay could impact whether the compact applies to the 2028 presidential election.

The potential shift would fundamentally alter campaign strategies. Candidates would no longer concentrate their efforts on a handful of swing states. Instead, they would need to appeal to voters across the entire country. This change could increase engagement in traditionally non-competitive states. It might also reduce the disproportionate attention given to battleground regions.

Historical context remains important for understanding the significance of this development. The compact was created to address perceived inequities in the current system. Proponents argue that it ensures every vote counts equally regardless of geography. Critics maintain that it ignores the federal structure of the United States. The debate reflects deeper divisions over the role of states versus the federal government.

The outcome of this effort will depend on both political will and judicial interpretation. If the compact takes effect, it will mark the most significant change to presidential elections since the Twelfth Amendment. If it is blocked, the status quo will remain intact. The next few months will be crucial in determining which path the nation takes. Political observers are watching closely for signs of further developments.