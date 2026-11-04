Democratic Dr. Annie Andrews Defeats Darline Graham in South Carolina Senate Race

Dr. Annie Andrews unseats interim Republican Senator Darline Graham in a major upSet, flipping a key South Carolina Senate seat held by Lindsey Graham's family.

Democratic candidate Dr. Annie Andrews delivered a stunning upset by defeating Republican Dr. Darline Graham in the South Carolina United States Senate election. The result hands Democrats a crucial seat in their broader effort to flip the upper chamber, dealing a significant blow to Republican hopes of maintaining control.

Upset Victory Ends Graham Family Senate Tenure

Dr. Annie Andrews, a medical doctor and Democrat, secured the victory to replace the late Senator Lindsey Graham. This outcome marks a pivotal shift in the Palmetto State's political landscape, as Andrews defeated the interim appointee who was originally selected by President Donald Trump to succeed her brother. The race, which was expected to be a safe Republican hold given that Trump won the state by nearly 18 percentage points in 2024, became a high-profile national battleground.

Also read Annie Andrews wins South Carolina 2026 Senate election, flipping seat for Democrats

Lindsey Graham, the long-serving senator and brother of Darline Graham, died suddenly, prompting the interim appointment. Trump endorsed Darline Graham for the permanent seat after her initial appointment. She subsequently prevailed in a special primary election against Republican Representative Ralph Norman. The primary victory was bolstered by a rally Trump held in South Carolina in the waning days of the contest, helping Graham defeat Norman before the general election began.

Financial Disparity Favored Democratic Challenger

Financial records indicate a significant advantage for the Democratic challenger in the final stretch of the campaign. In the sole debate between the two candidates, Graham and Andrews discussed critical issues including artificial intelligence, data center construction, and the nation's debt problem.

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According to final federal election commission reports, Dr. Andrews raised $9.4 million in the third quarter of the year. She held $2.3 million in cash on hand at the end of September. In contrast, Darline Graham raised $1.8 million since launching her campaign in July and had $610,000 on hand during the same period. This financial gap likely impacted the ability of each campaign to reach voters in the competitive general election.

Trump Controversies and GOP Campaign Challenges

The Republican campaign faced headwinds from controversial statements made by President Donald Trump, who had rallied for Graham in late October as part of a multistate tour to boost GOP turnout. Trump caused significant controversy when he used an anti-transgender slur against Andrews on social media in early October. He wrote on Truth Social that Andrews, described as "Annie 'Trannie' Andrews," was not a high-quality person compared to Graham, claiming she did not represent the values of South Carolina voters.

Blowback from the Iran war has made traditionally red states more competitive, causing the GOP to spend precious funds defending candidates. Democrats aimed to ride a wave of discontent with the Trump administration to retake control of both the House and the Senate. The Cook Political Report downgraded the race from "likely Republican" to "lean Republican" before the election, reflecting the increasing uncertainty.

Post-Election Reactions and Future Implications

Republican Representative Ralph Norman blamed Trump for the close nature of the race. Norman claimed that if he had been the nominee, the state would have been a layup for the GOP. He stated he would vote for Graham, fulfilling an earlier promise, but noted that his family may not vote for her. This internal Republican tension highlights the fractures within the party following the defeat.

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The victory for Dr. Annie Andrews is viewed as a critical acquisition for Democrats. The seat, previously held by Lindsey Graham, represents a key component in the Democratic quest to regain the Senate majority. The result signals that even former strongholds for the Republican party are vulnerable in the current political climate, driven by national issues and the specific dynamics of the South Carolina electorate.