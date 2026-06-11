Democratic Congress Wins Control but Cannot Undo $70K OPT Fees for Harvard and Yale Students

New Congressional majorities can block appointments but lack authority to overturn executive orders on OPT fees and CPT restrictions affecting international students.

Democratic lawmakers have secured majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives following the 2026 midterm elections, fundamentally shifting the legislative landscape in Washington. This electoral victory flips key seats, including a historic win in Kansas, which had not elected a Democratic senator since 1932. The new political dynamic grants Congress enhanced leverage to challenge the Trump administration's agenda and delay critical administrative appointments.

This political shift creates significant hurdles for the administration's future legislative ambitions, yet the practical impact on international students remains constrained by structural limitations. Many restrictive immigration policies are implemented through executive action rather than new statutes. The Democratic majority cannot directly reverse executive orders issued by the Department of Homeland Security, which have already reshaped the higher education sector.

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The most immediate challenge for universities involves a proposed rule released by the Department of Homeland Security on October 7. This regulation mandates that institutions pay a fee of $70,000 for each international student they recommend for Optional Practical Training. Additional financial burdens are imposed on universities for extensions of a student's initial OPT period, with the federal government proposing an extra $30,000 per year for these extensions.

These fees are designed to recoup costs associated with processing and monitoring international student status. However, the financial model places a heavy burden on universities that rely heavily on international enrollment to sustain their programs. Institutions such as Harvard University, Yale University, Princeton University, and the University of Pennsylvania have already reviewed or tightened their internal rules in response to this federal guidance.

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The Department of Homeland Security also announced changes to Curricular Practical Training in August of this year. Under the new guidance, CPT can only be granted where the training is a strict degree requirement. This change has led to the cancellation of thousands of internships for international students who previously participated in programs that did not meet this stricter criteria. Advocacy organizations have challenged these changes in various forums.

International students face mounting cost uncertainty as a result of these proposed fees and restrictions. The financial barrier threatens to make the United States a less attractive study destination. Students and sector bodies warn that the US brand has already suffered lasting damage from these policy shifts. The cumulative effect of visa delays, denials, and travel restrictions compounds the uncertainty faced by prospective scholars.

Competitor destinations such as Canada, the UK, and Australia have historically benefited when US policy tightens. The article indicates that students who left this year are unlikely to return because of the election result. Reputational recovery may lag any policy relief, making the US brand recovery a long-term recruitment challenge. Diversification of international recruitment markets and stronger retention messaging may be necessary for US institutions.

Advocacy groups have welcomed the election result but stress that it does not resolve the underlying uncertainty in the sector. Miriam Feldblum of the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration stated that the next Congress has an important opportunity to examine cumulative effects. She emphasized the need to address visa delays, denials, travel restrictions, and limits on practical training.

Fanta Aw of NAFSA reaffirmed the organization's unwavering mission to champion predictable, forward-looking immigration solutions. The group continues to advocate for stability regardless of the election outcome. Voters signaled attention to fairness and common-sense proposals on immigration, according to the Presidents' Alliance. However, the article does not detail specific Democratic leaders' own stated motivations for their immigration stance.

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The incoming Democratic majority can influence future nominations and broader policy debates through procedural leverage. They can block or delay Senate-confirmed appointments and force the White House to negotiate on broader legislation. They cannot, however, legislate away the specific fees and rules currently impacting campus communities. The higher education sector must navigate this period of continued regulatory uncertainty.

For the next zero to six months, universities should model the financial impact of the proposed OPT fees and assess how many students would be affected if the rule is finalized. Institutions should track whether the new Congress schedules oversight hearings on DHS immigration measures. Reviewing CPT policies against the August guidance is critical to avoid further internship cancellations.

In the six to twenty-four month window, the Democratic majority will monitor Senate confirmation votes for DHS and immigration-related appointments. Delays in these confirmations could slow the administration's ability to staff and implement new restrictions. Engaging with advocacy efforts pushing for predictability is essential for sector stability.

The Trump administration continues to restrict international student opportunities through executive action. These measures bypass the legislative process, rendering Congressional opposition ineffective in reversing them directly. The interplay between Congressional oversight and executive authority will define the next phase of international student policy in the United States.

The political shift in Washington creates a new dynamic for future immigration policy. While Democrats can block legislation and delay appointments, the executive branch retains significant control over student visa regulations. Universities continue to adjust their strategies in response to proposed Department of Homeland Security rules. The immediate focus remains on the ongoing legal and administrative battles over student visas.