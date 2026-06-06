Democratic Candidates Struggle with Basic Policy Questions Amid Anti-Trump Rhetoric

While Democratic candidates are quick to criticize President Trump, several have been unable to answer straightforward questions about their own policies. Instances from New Jersey, New Hampshire, Colorado, and Arizona show candidates avoiding queries on issues ranging from presidential security to ethical stances, with staffers often interfering. The NRCC asserts this behavior reveals weakness and may erode voter trust.

Democratic candidates nationwide have been vocal in their criticism of President Donald Trump, yet many appear hesitant or unable to address straightforward policy inquiries during their campaigns.

Across the country, Democratic lawmakers and hopefuls have routinely resorted to personal attacks and derogatory language toward the Trump administration and the president himself, with such rhetoric becoming a standard feature of their public appearances. However, when asked to articulate their own policy positions, several Democratic candidates have demonstrated significant difficulty.

In New Jersey, Democratic congressional candidate Rebecca Bennett was confronted with a simple question: whether people should cease attempts to assassinate the President, especially in light of recent assassination plots, including an incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Bennett remained silent, while a staff member attempted to distract the questioner by waving a sign. Similarly, in New Hampshire, Democratic congressional candidate Stefany Shaheen declined to criticize Graham Platner, a figure entangled in controversy.

In Colorado, Manny Rutinel, who is running against Gabe Evans, avoided responding to a question regarding his ethical stance on meat consumption, a topic aligned with his personal values. In Arizona's Sixth Congressional District, Democrat Joanna Mendoza, challenging Juan Ciscomani, refused to answer questions about her previous endorsement of gender-affirming surgeries and whether illegal immigrants should be prohibited from using public funds for such procedures. Instead, a campaign staffer sang a repetitive chant praising Mendoza while gesturing with a sign.

A spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), Mike Marinella, criticized these actions, stating, "Democratic candidates across the country cannot answer basic questions without throwing a toddler temper tantrum. Voters can see that they are too weak and spineless to stand up for them in Congress, and they won't trust them with their vote as a result.

" The pattern suggests a broader trend wherein Democratic candidates are quick to oppose Trump but falter when pressed to explain their own platforms, potentially undermining voter confidence in their readiness for congressional office





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Democratic Candidates Policy Questions Trump Criticism Campaign Struggles NRCC Rebecca Bennett Stefany Shaheen Manny Rutinel Joanna Mendoza

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mamdani's Campaign Targets Competitive New York Congressional Districts with Progressive Alliancesmayor Eric Adams and former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander are joining forces with other candidates in 13 congressional districts partly or fully located in New York Metropolis to boost their bids for Congress, with Mamdani taking on a more prominent role as a political kingmaker in the city,where he has endorsed Lander for a Democratic primary contest, expressing support for candidates who promise to defend New York from ICE, block billionaires' influence on elections, and oppose poor landlords and greedy corporations. The campaign as well highlights the competitive nature of the Recent York congressional landscape and the rising profile of its incumbent maYor, Eric Adams, who endorses candidates and campaigns across the city, strategizing and campaigning alongside them to support secure victories and maintain the Democratic stronghold in the state and its cities. Additionally,the article mentions the upcoming NY Knicks-San Antonio Spurs, which will feature the Eastern Conference represented by the New York Knicks and the Western Conference represented by the San Antonio Spurs. it is described as a more extensive and in-depth NBA postseason, with a higher number of elimination games to determine the ultimate victor in this bracket, as opposed to the more compact and direct nature often found in previous years, making it an event to look forward to for many basketball fans.

Read more »

2026 Election: Arizona Congressional District 5 Democratic candidates debateThree Democrats vying to be candidate for Arizona's 5th Congressional District are set to take part in a debate on June 4. Here's what to know.

Read more »

Fraud crackdown expands to Ohio as White House shifts focus beyond Democratic-led statesThe Trump administration’s fraud crackdown is entering a new chapter in a new state.

Read more »

Telemundo 47 announces June 17 Democratic Congressional Primary Debate featuring NY-13 candidatesThe one-hour debate will be conducted in Spanish and moderated by Enfoque host Allan Villafana and political reporter Yolanda Vasquez.

Read more »