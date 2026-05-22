Democratic Candidates in California's 22nd Congressional District Battle for Swing Voters

In the Central Valley, Democratic officials are betting that a candidate running to the middle will woo enough swing voters to topple incumbent Republican Rep. David Valadao. Two Democrats are vying for the chance to challenge incumbent Republican Rep. David Valadao, whose defeat is even more crucial in the wake of court decisions that blew up Democrats’ redistricting plans.

In the Central Valley , Democratic officials are betting that a candidate running to the middle will woo enough swing voters to topple incumbent Republican Rep.

David Valadao. National Democrats have zeroed in on the 22nd Congressional District, a swing seat in the Central Valley, as a key part of their strategy to win back control of Congress. Two Democrats are vying for the chance to challenge incumbent Republican Rep. David Valadao, whose defeat is even more crucial in the wake of court decisions that blew up Democrats’ redistricting plans.

After saying they would not pick a side in the primary, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee stepped in recently with a last-minute endorsement of moderate state Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains. Bains supporters argue that she is more electable than Villegas given her background as a physician and the district’s high reliance on Medicaid, which Valadao voted to cut. Her addition to the shortlist of flippable races nationwide unlocks access to fundraising, polling, and DCCC staff assistance.

Randy Villegas, a candidate for the 22nd Congressional District, meets with residents at the Kern County Democratic Party booth during the Kern County Fair in Bakersfield on Sept. 26, 2025. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local Both candidates are neck-and-neck in fundraising, with Bains reporting about $700,000 on hand and Villegas with $718,000, according to the latest federal filings. Villegas vows to reject corporate PAC money and says he has managed to outfundraise Bains in multiple quarters through grassroots donations.

His recent major funders include the Jane Fonda Climate PAC and the Latino Victory Fund





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California's 22Nd Congressional District Democratic Candidates Republican Rep. David Valadao Swing Voters National Democrats Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Jasmeet Bains Randy Villegas Central Valley Incumbent Republican Court Decisions Redistricting Plans Corporate PAC Money Grassroots Donations Jane Fonda Climate PAC Latino Victory Fund

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