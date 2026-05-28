Democratic Candidate Amar Champa Nagar Targets Affordable Healthcare and Economic Reform in Competitive California House Race

In the final days before California's June primary, Democratic hopeful Amar Champa Nagar discusses his platform and strategy for flipping the 48th Congressional District-a former Republican stronghold now in play-focusing on universal healthcare, childcare, and housing affordability amid attacks from outside spending groups.

California's 48th Congressional District race intensifies as Democratic candidate Amar Champa Nagar , a U.S. Navy Reserve officer and Latino Arab-American, campaigns on affordability and accountability.

With the June primary approaching, Nagar emphasizes his eight-year commitment to the district, contrasting his persistence against two former Republican incumbents who resigned. He positions his campaign as uniquely suited to counter Trump-era policies, addressing ICE's impact on immigrants and the rising cost of living driven by corporate monopolies in health insurance and utilities. Nagar highlights targeted attacks by outside groups, including Democratic Majority for Israel, which he alleges opposes him due to his Palestinian heritage.

His platform centers on universal healthcare and childcare, funded by higher taxes on billionaires, alongside first‑time homebuyer assistance, aiming to resonate with Latino and veteran swing voters in this once solidly Republican district now made competitive by Proposition 50 and redistricting





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California 48Th Congressional District Amar Champa Nagar Democratic Primary Healthcare Reform Childcare Affordability Veteran Voters Latino Voters Outside Spending Redistricting

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