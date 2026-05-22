Democratic California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra defends healthcare for illegal immigrants, contrasting with Republican opponent

Democratic California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra challenges Republican Steve Hilton's stance on healthcare for illegal immigrants, stating that he looks at them as hardworking individuals, while Hilton views them as people without documents.

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s ‘The Story Is,’ former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra defended healthcare for illegal immigrants by contrasting it with the stance of Republican candidate Steve Hilton .

Becerra said Hilton ‘looks at them as people who don’t have documents. I look at them as hard workers. ’ Host Elex Michaelson asked why Hilton wanted to keep illegal immigrants on healthcare rolls if he said he wanted to take them off. Becerra responded by emphasizing the value of hard-working immigrants and the impact they have on the state, such as lower food prices due to agricultural work.

Michaelson raised the argument that illegal immigrants broke the law and that spending money on healthcare incentivized illegal behavior. Becerra disagreed, arguing that Hilton didn’t seem to appreciate the contributions of illegal immigrants to the state. He also stated that leaving illegal immigrants off healthcare rolls would lead to them seeking care in emergency rooms, which would be more expensive.





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