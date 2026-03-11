Xavier Becerra Wins California Governor Race, Defeats Steve Hilton

Democrat Xavier Becerra defeated Republican Steve Hilton to become California's next governor. Becerra, a former attorney general and congressman, will succeed termed-out Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Democrat Xavier Becerra has won the California governor's race, defeating Republican Steve Hilton, the Associated Press declared just after polls closed at 8 pm Tuesday.

Becerra will succeed termed-out Gov. Gavin Newsom to lead the nation's most populous state. If elected, Becerra would become the state's first Latino governor since Romualdo Pacheco served more than 150 years ago. Hilton, a former Fox News host and adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, would have become California's first Republican governor since Arnold Schwarzenegger left office in 2011.

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The AP declared Becerra the winner without counting any votes. The news agency announced: The AP will only declare a winner at poll closing time in races not expected to be competitive when all available evidence points to an overwhelming victory. Becerra was a heavy favorite in recent polling. Two months before the June primary, Becerra was in sixth place and struggling to get on a debate stage.

A former California attorney general, congressman and Biden health secretary, his lengthy resume spanning Sacramento and Washington was seen as impressive but uninspiring. But his position as a safe, if bland, choice became a strength after the Democratic frontrunner in the primary, disgraced ex-congressman Eric Swalwell, saw his campaign implode. Swalwell suspended his campaign in mid-April and quit the House after reports of sexual assault and other misconduct allegations. He denied any wrongdoing beyond personal failings.

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Once Swalwell dropped out, Becerra turned the fight for Democratic voters into a head-to-head contest with billionaire Tom Steyer, who dropped a record $200 million-plus on the race. Becerra's rise came without a splashy policy rollout or a wholesale reinvention of his campaign, helping Democrats avoid an embarrassing scenario in which Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco threatened to make the November runoff a race between two Republicans.

Becerra Emerges as Safe Democratic Choice

He's really the California comeback kid, Democratic political consultant Steve Maviglio told the California Post. You gotta remember, for months we were talking about how we might not even have a Democrat to vote for. That was a real scenario back then. Becerra also had a record to run on in a race where Democrats were competing to see who could take the hardest line against President Trump.

He had receipts because of all the lawsuits, Maviglio said, referring to Becerra's years as California attorney general. As the summer gave way to fall, the veteran Dem steadily built on his lead over Hilton, which was largely due to Democrats' overwhelming registration advantage over Republicans - 45% to 25%, respectively.

Maviglio said he sees shades of past governors Gray Davis and Jerry Brown in Becerra, who should work closely with the Legislature and spend much focusing on the cost of living. In the primary election, Becerra received about 28% of the vote, while Hilton gained about 25%. Tom Steyer, a progressive billionaire candidate, finished with about 23%.

Becerra, who spent 24 years in Congress representing Los Angeles and served as chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, was one of several high-profile Democrats in the race. But he didn't emerge as a top candidate until former Bay Area congressman Eric Swalwell's campaign collapsed. Hilton has received an endorsement from President Trump, while Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris are among the key figures who backed Becerra in the race.

Candidates Clash Over Cost of Living

Both candidates have campaigned on how they would address the high cost of living in California, though each has offered sharply different visions for addressing those challenges, including how to bring down housing costs and gas prices. Hilton has argued that California's climate policies and regulations are a major reason for the state's high gas prices.

He has proposed eliminating state income taxes on the first $150,000 of income, repealing the state gas tax, capping fees on new housing developments and incorporating 10 new cities to encourage more homebuilding. Hilton also promoted a $3 gas policy and $73 car registration. Becerra criticized Hilton's tax proposals in September, arguing they would make it harder for working families, saying they'd hurt average, everyday families. Hilton countered that reducing taxes would put more money in Californians' pockets.

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Becerra has said he'd address the affordability crisis by protecting prospective homeowners from being outbid by investors and enforcing laws that require local governments to build new homes. Becerra has proposed cutting red tape to raise California's housing supply and increasing access to down payment assistance programs. Hilton has said he would work to ensure a secure border while trying to lower the temperature around immigration.

The Republican candidate has previously stated that, as governor, he disagrees with California's so-called sanctuary state law, SB 54, which was signed into law by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017. The candidates have also expressed support for California's film industry and keeping production in Los Angeles, though Hilton has blamed Democrats, including Becerra, for the exodus of Hollywood productions. Hilton fought an uphill battle in overwhelmingly blue California, where Democrats hold a commanding advantage over Republicans in voter registration.

Hilton Blames Government for California Exodus

In a final message to voters Tuesday, Hilton posted a video of a speech he delivered from a perch overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco. Focusing on California's natural beauty and innovation, he noted that many residents and businesses have been fleeing the state in recent years. Despite all our incredible advantages, people have been leaving California, Hilton said.

Millions of people moving to other states without anything like what we have to offer, businesses moving to other states. Why would anyone leave such an incredible place as this? He added, It's not because of anything to do with California. It's to do with our government.

California means to America what America means to the world. No one understands that quite like me. Becerra campaigned on housing, health care and federal immigration enforcement, largely framing his candidacy as a referendum on President Trump and linking his opponent to the president. Becerra weathered attacks on his record, including his tenure running the federal health department, after former colleagues sharply criticized his leadership.

Becerra Denies Health Department Misconduct

They claimed he was hapless and even callous in his handling of a child migrant crisis at HHS, claiming he referred to the vulnerable minors as little Juanitos and Juanitas. Becerra denied the allegations. In early April, few expected Becerra to even make it to November. But no one benefited more when Democrats were sent scrambling for a safe candidate after Swalwell's collapse.

Becerra's campaign had support from key figures in Newsom's political orbit. The Dem will inherit a number of challenges as governor, including addressing the state's high cost of living, housing crisis, and other pressing issues.