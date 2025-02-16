Democrat Senator Warner Acknowledges 'Valid Attack' on 'Over-the-Top Wokeism'

Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, admitted on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference that criticism of the Democratic Party's 'over-the-top wokeism' is a 'valid attack.' This admission follows the party's recent electoral losses and calls for a rebranding effort. Warner believes the Democrats need to address the 'over-wokeism' issue and connect with a wider swath of Americans on a cultural level.

Newsweek reached out to Warner's office and the Democratic National Committee ( DNC ) for comment on Sunday morning. The Democrats ' 2024 defeat, following a 2022 midterm loss of the House, has prompted introspection within the party. Some Democrats even advocate for a rebranding effort.

A key criticism leveled by President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement and other Republicans is that Democrats are excessively 'woke.' 'Woke' initially signified awareness of societal issues, particularly racial and social justice, gaining prominence with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in 2014. However, the term is now often misconstrued as a pejorative against those perceived as politically left-leaning.Warner expressed his concerns to Politico on Saturday, stating, 'I think the Democrats' brand is really bad, and I think this was an election based on culture. And the Democrats' failure to connect on a cultural basis with a wide swath of Americans is hugely problematic.' He further elaborated, 'I think the majority of the party realizes that the ideological purity of some of the groups is a recipe for disaster and that, candidly, the attack on over-the-top wokeism was a valid attack.' When asked about potential lessons Democrats could glean from Trump's political strategies, Warner emphasized the need to address the 'over-wokeism' issue, asserting, 'Until you can make a cultural connection, I'm not sure people are gonna listen to you on issues.' He also highlighted Trump's mastery of bypassing traditional media and cultivating a strong network of supporters, noting, 'Trump was so ahead of his time on sorting that out with a huge reinforcing network of supporters, of followers. That's extraordinary and Democrats have got a lot to learn from that.'Former Ohio Democratic Representative Tim Ryan voiced similar sentiments in a November 2024 MSNBC interview, stating, 'Our brand is toxic in so many places, and it is like, 'you are a Democrat?' That's the stuff we get in Ohio. We need a complete reboot. We need a complete reboot with the DNC. We need a complete rebranding.' Ryan advocated for the Democratic Party to refocus on its core values, emphasizing, 'White, Black, brown, gay, straight, man, woman, North, South. If you're a working-class person, the Democratic party is for you.' Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, remarked in a statement following the 2024 election, 'It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them.' He added, 'First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well.'The DNC elected a new chair, Ken Martin, along with other new officers earlier this month. Martin stated in a statement upon his election, 'The Democratic Party is the party of working people, and it's time to roll up our sleeves and outcompete everywhere, in every election, and at every level of government — and I look forward to working with this next generation of leadership to build a Party to unite America.' He further declared, 'Today's elections mark a new chapter in DNC leadership, and Donald Trump and his billionaire allies are put on notice: we will hold them accountable for ripping off working families, and we will beat them at the ballot box.





