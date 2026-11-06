Democrat Podcasters Laugh After Post About Digging Up Charlie Kirk's Body

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan laughed on air at a post about digging up Charlie Kirk's body. Robinson faces aggravated murder charges in the Kirk killing.

Podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan laughed for more than 20 seconds on Thursday after Welch read a social media post about digging up Charlie Kirk's body and 'doing it again.' The exchange took place on an episode titled 'Drinking MAGA Tears,' in which the hosts read posts celebrating Democrat election victories and mocking conservatives. Kirk was shot and killed in 2025, and the suspect, Robinson, has been charged in the case.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025. Robinson was subsequently charged with aggravated murder, and prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty.

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Podcast Hosts Laugh Over Desecration Post

Welch read a post that said 'We're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again,' which the hosts treated as a suggestion to desecrate Kirk's body a second time. Welch and Sullivan both broke into laughter, lowering their heads as the exchange continued. The pair laughed for more than 20 seconds before both said 'No comment.'

Sullivan then said Kirk was shot by somebody from a super MAGA family. A response of 'Right' followed, and the hosts added 'So do that with what you will.' The segment drew attention because the remarks combined mockery of conservatives with a jocular tone about a killing.

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Suspect Background and Political Views Described

Prosecutors' account states that suspect Robinson registered to vote without a declared party affiliation, while both of his parents were registered Republicans. Prosecutors also described the father and son as holding different political views.

According to a woman who spoke to police, Robinson had become more politically engaged and increasingly supportive of gay and transgender rights. She also said Robinson had begun dating his transgender roommate, a development that led to disagreements with relatives, particularly his father.

Charges and Death Penalty Request Next

Robinson faces aggravated murder charges, and prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty. In the American legal system, a prosecutor's decision to seek death requires the case to proceed through the court process, which will determine how the charges and penalty are handled.

The case remains tied to Turning Point USA, the organization whose event at Utah Valley University in Orem was the site of the shooting. The podcast remarks about Kirk's body have placed the killing and its political context back in public discussion, as the charges move forward.