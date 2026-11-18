NBC News projects that Peltola eclipsed 50% of the vote needed to avoid a ranked choice tally, a victory that will give her party a 56-44 Senate majority next year.

NBC News projects that Peltola eclipsed 50% of the vote needed to avoid a ranked choice tally, a victory that will give her party a 56-44 Senate majority next year.

Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska, NBC News projects, pushing her party’s Senate majority to 56 seats after a stunning wave election. Peltola, a former House member, had previously been elected statewide twice before losing her seat two years ago.

Also read Democrat Mary Peltola wins US Senate race in Alaska, beating incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan

Now, her Senate victory bolsters a Democratic caucus that will also include members from the likes of Kansas, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas, forming the largest Senate majority Democrats’ 56-seat Senate total will include two independents who caucus with the party: Sens. Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Peltola’s win comes after the Alaska race was roiled in the final days by investigations into allegations of ballot stacking, with a legal battle over a potential spoiler candidate intensifying ahead of Election Day.the candidacy of Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher and political newcomer who Republicans suspected had been recruited by Democrats to siphon votes from the incumbent, listed as Dan S. Sullivan on Alaska’s ranked choice ballot. Alaska utilizes a voting system in which the top four candidates from the all-party primary advance to the general election.

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Voters then rank the candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives an initial majority, the fourth-place finisher will be eliminated, and that candidate’s supporters will have their second-choice votes counted. If none of the remaining candidates has more than 50% after that, the same process will repeat for the third-place finisher.

Since Peltola won a majority on the first ballot, the race did not go to ranked choice tabulation, which means any confusion over the two Sullivans did not affect the result.aimed at blocking Alaska from certifying the results if the GOP senator lost, a move that Trump told reporters he had ordered.reported that Peltola’s campaign was involved in recruiting the other Sullivan to run. Peltola has denied involvement in Dan J. Sullivan’s campaign, and he has also said it was his own decision to run.

In the wake of the report, Trump called for Peltola to be prosecuted, and the Justice Department said it wouldAlaska has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1964, before both Sullivan, 61, and Peltola, 53, were born, and its other Senate seat has been held by a member of the Republican Murkowski dynasty since 1981. But Peltola had won statewide before, having taken Alaska’s at-large House seat in a special election in 2022 and winning one full term that same year.

She lapped Sullivan in direct fundraising — $37 million to $14 million through mid-October — which was a constant reminder throughout each quarterly reporting period that she was a formidable challenger. Peltola ran the same playbook as Democrats across the country, yoking Sen. Sullivan to Trump. Though Trump won Alaska three times by double-digit margins, he never reached 55% of the vote.

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And his second-term policies proved as unpopular in the Last Frontier State as they did with voters in the Lower 48, giving Peltola plenty of room to“Dan’s part of a rigged system where politicians get wealthy and you get hurt,” she said in one ad.

“They make cash while our diesel prices go up, our healthcare prices keep rising, and we have fewer fish in our rivers. ” Sullivan portrayed Peltola as a tool of Washington Democrats and as a lawmaker in name only. If she made a campaign commercial listing her accomplishments, he said, “that would be the shortest ad in American history.

” None of her bills became law, and only one, which would have created a food-security office in the Department of Veterans Affairs, passed in the House. Trump’s efforts to bolster Sullivan included a mid-October campaign visit. But the national wind blew straight across the country to Alaska, and Peltola emerged victorious. Dan S. Sullivan is a military veteran, attorney and U.S. Senator for the state of Alaska. Here’s what you need you need to know.