Former Rep. Mary Peltola defeated two-term Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in Alaska, giving Democrats a 56-44 Senate majority in the 2026 midterms. Republicans investigated an alleged ballot recruitment scheme involving a candidate with the same name as the incumbent.

Democrat Mary Peltola has won Alaska's U.S. Senate race, defeating two-term Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, NBC News projects. Her decisive victory gives Democrats a 56-44 majority in the Senate for the next Congress. Peltola eclipsed 50% of the vote needed to avoid a ranked-choice tally, securing her win on the first ballot. This result marks a significant shift in the balance of power in Washington, bolstering the Democratic caucus with her addition.

The win marks the ninth GOP-held Senate seat Democrats flipped in the 2026 midterm elections. Peltola is a former House member and former state lawmaker who made history in 2022 as the first Alaska Native elected to Congress. She won a special election to succeed the late Republican Rep. Don Young, then secured a full term later that year. She lost her 2024 reelection bid to Republican Nick Begich III, which set up her Senate run.

Also read Mary Peltola Is Now About 20 Votes Away from Turning Alaska’s Senate Seat Blue

Peltola's victory bolsters a Democratic caucus that will also include members from Kansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas. This coalition forms the largest Senate majority in recent history. In a statement Tuesday night, Peltola said she will fight for Alaskans in the Senate against corporate greed. She emphasized that the status quo in Washington is not working for her home state.

As our next United States Senator, Peltola declared she would stand up to anyone to take on the rigged system in DC. She promised to deliver results for Alaska's working families by lowering costs. The 56-seat Senate total includes two independents who caucus with the party: Sen. Angus King of Maine and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated the projected victory on X.

Schumer wrote that with 56 seats, Democrats are in a prime position to create a durable majority. He stated they must earn back trust by passing bills that lower costs and improve lives. Schumer dared Donald Trump to veto these measures at his own peril, asserting that this is just the beginning of their efforts.

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The race was roiled in its final days by investigations into allegations of ballot stacking. A legal battle over a potential spoiler candidate intensified ahead of Election Day. Republicans investigated the candidacy of Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher and political newcomer. He was suspected by Republicans of being recruited by Democrats to siphon votes from the incumbent.

The two Sullivans appeared on the ranked-choice ballot as Dan J. Sullivan and Dan S. Sullivan. The New York Times reported that Peltola's campaign aides joined a secret effort to recruit the other Sullivan. The effort aimed to siphon votes from the incumbent through an operation called the ballot composition project. Peltola's campaign denied involvement with either Sullivan campaign or the alleged recruitment.

Dan J. Sullivan said running was his own decision and denied any wrongdoing. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee also rejected allegations of participation. President Donald Trump called for Peltola to be prosecuted in response to the reports. The Justice Department said it would review the matter and redouble its efforts.

Alaska election officials initially moved to remove the second Sullivan from the ballot. The Alaska Supreme Court ruled he could remain on the ballot, halting removal efforts. There was also an effort aimed at blocking Alaska from certifying the results if Sullivan lost. Trump told reporters he had ordered this obstruction of the certification process.

Alaska utilizes a voting system where the top four candidates from the all-party primary advance. Voters rank the candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives an initial majority, the fourth-place finisher is eliminated. That candidate's supporters will have their second-choice votes counted in the next round. The process repeats if no one exceeds 50 percent after that.

Since Peltola won a majority on the first ballot, the race did not go to ranked-choice tabulation. This means any confusion over the two Sullivans did not affect the final result. Peltola had previously benefited from ranked-choice voting in her 2022 congressional victories. Those races involved tabulation due to multiple Republican opponents on the ballot.

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Peltola had won statewide before, having taken Alaska's at-large House seat in a special election. She won one full term that same year before losing to Begich in 2024. She lapped Sullivan in direct fundraising, raising 37 million dollars to his 14 million dollars through mid-October. This gap was a constant reminder that she was a formidable challenger.

Peltola ran the same playbook as Democrats across the country, yoking Sen. Sullivan to Trump. Trump won Alaska three times by double-digit margins but never reached 55 percent of the vote. His second-term policies proved as unpopular in Alaska as they did in the Lower 48. This gave Peltola plenty of room to hammer Sullivan during the campaign.

In one ad, Peltola said Dan is part of a rigged system where politicians get wealthy and voters get hurt. She claimed they make cash while diesel prices go up and healthcare costs rise. She also highlighted that there are fewer fish in Alaska's rivers under current policies. Sullivan portrayed Peltola as a tool of Washington Democrats and a lawmaker in name only.

Sullivan said if Peltola made a campaign commercial listing her accomplishments, it would be the shortest ad in American history. He noted that none of her bills became law during her time in Congress. Only one bill, which would have created a food-security office in the Department of Veterans Affairs, passed in the House.

Trump campaigned for Sullivan with a mid-October visit to Alaska. However, the national political environment favored Democrats across the country. The wind blew straight across the country to Alaska, and Peltola emerged victorious. Peltola said there is no greater honor than having Alaskans' support in her fight to take on corporate greed.

Alaska has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1964. This was before both Sullivan, 61, and Peltola, 53, were born. Its other Senate seat has been held by a member of the Republican Murkowski dynasty since 1981. Cook Political Report rated the contest a toss-up, reflecting an unusually competitive environment in a state that has generally favored Republicans.

Peltola's victory represents a stunning wave election that shifted the Senate composition. Her win demonstrates that even traditionally red states are feeling the pressure of national political trends. The new majority allows Democrats to pursue their legislative agenda with greater confidence. They now hold the power to confirm appointments and pass significant legislation.